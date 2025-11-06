Spotlight on Hannah Lowther Nov 6, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Who is Hannah Lowther? Hannah Lowther is one of the brightest young talents in British musical theatre, known for her versatility, charisma, and bubbly social media presence. Born in Basingstoke in 1997, she trained at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and later at the London School of Musical Theatre, building a career that spans both stage and screen. Where have you seen her before? Audiences first spotted Lowther’s talent as a child in productions including The Sound of Music, Oliver! and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. She later trained professionally and began building her stage career.

Lockdown and the “Tesco TikToker”

When the pandemic shut down theatres, Lowther found a way to keep the joy of performance alive. Working at Tesco for a year and a half, she brought humour and light relief to everyday life, sharing dancing videos and down-the-aisle antics on TikTok. Her creativity quickly resonated with viewers, earning her over a million followers and spreading smiles at a time when theatre stages were silent.

What about the stage?

Lowther has demonstrated remarkable versatility across a range of productions. In Heathers: The Musical at The Other Palace, she played Heather Duke, Heather Chandler, and Heather McNamara, becoming the first actress to perform all three Heathers in a single production. She was also part of the ensemble as New Wave Party Girl. Lawther became known for stepping into each lead role at short notice, often with very little rehearsal time, showcasing her adaptability and stage presence. She was an alternate in the West End production of Six, taking on multiple queens throughout her run.

In 2023, Lowther joined the UK premiere tour of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, playing the role of Karen Plankton. And from 2023 to 2025, she was an alternate in the West End production of Six, covering Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr as her first roles and Anne Boleyn as her second cover. She took audiences behind the scenes throughout her run with her TikTok videos, offering a joyful glimpse into life as a West End queen.

What’s next for Hannah Lowther?

After a standout run in Six and an ever-growing online following, Hannah Lowther has firmly established herself as one of theatre’s most exciting young performers. With her mix of talent and relatable, down-to-earth charm, she’s won the hearts of audiences both on stage and online. We can’t wait to see what she’s cast in next — and hope it’s not long before she’s lighting up the West End once again.