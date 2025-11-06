Spotlight on David Harewood’s Acting Career

Who is David Harewood?

David Harewood is one of Britain’s most accomplished actors, known for bringing authority and depth to every role he plays. Born in Birmingham in 1965, he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and began his professional acting career in 1990. Over more than three decades, Harewood has built a remarkable career across stage, film, and television, earning a reputation for commanding performances and versatility.

Where have you seen him before?

Many will recognise Harewood from his role as CIA Director David Estes in Homeland, where he starred opposite Claire Danes and Damian Lewis. He has also appeared in Blood Diamond as Captain Poison and captivated audiences in The Night Manager as Joel Stedman. Television fans may remember him from Spooks, Doctor Who, Beowulf: Return of the Shieldlands, and as J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter in Supergirl, where he also directed several episodes.