Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Spotlight on David Harewood’s Acting Career

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Who is David Harewood?

    David Harewood is one of Britain’s most accomplished actors, known for bringing authority and depth to every role he plays. Born in Birmingham in 1965, he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and began his professional acting career in 1990. Over more than three decades, Harewood has built a remarkable career across stage, film, and television, earning a reputation for commanding performances and versatility.

    Where have you seen him before?

    Many will recognise Harewood from his role as CIA Director David Estes in Homeland, where he starred opposite Claire Danes and Damian Lewis. He has also appeared in Blood Diamond as Captain Poison and captivated audiences in The Night Manager as Joel Stedman. Television fans may remember him from Spooks, Doctor Who, Beowulf: Return of the Shieldlands, and as J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter in Supergirl, where he also directed several episodes.

    Spotlight on David Harewood’s Acting Career

    What about the stage?

    Harewood is no stranger to Shakespeare. He first played the title role in Othello at the National Theatre nearly 30 years ago, becoming the first Black actor to take on the part there. His return to the role at the Theatre Royal Haymarket marks a welcome homecoming, bringing decades of experience and a lifetime of craft to one of Shakespeare’s most complex characters.

    Why see David Harewood in Othello?

    From television screens to the West End stage, David Harewood has continually impressed audiences with his presence and skill. Now, in Othello, he offers a rare chance to witness a performer of extraordinary range live in a role that helped shape his career. His West End return promises an evening of intense drama - be sure to check out our Othello review and character guide for more insight into the play.

    Othello is playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Book your tickets today

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

    Related news

    Spotlight on: Jamie Muscato

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw |

    From originating JD in the original London run of Heathers: The Musical to leading the West End transfer of The Great... Read more

    Trafalgar Entertainment Becomes Official Sponsor of Box Office Radio

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment (also the parent company of London Theatre Direct), has... Read more

    The original West End cast of Avenue Q

    It no longer sucks to be you - Avenue Q is back!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    It no longer sucks to be you because, after 15 years, Avenue Q is returning to the West End! The Tony Award-winning, ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies