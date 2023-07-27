What's opening in London theatres this month? (August 2023) Jul 27, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Did you know that August originally only had only 30 days? However, Augustus, the Roman Emperor after whom August is named, did not want his month to be shorter than Julius Caesar’s month (July). So he added one day to August, making it the same length as his Caeser’s. Thanks to Augustus’ self-consciousness, we have a whole extra day to see some fantastic shows! Which is great news as a whole host of brand-new productions will be hitting the West End this month. From red-hot Argentinian dance moves in La Bamba, to the ice cool Death Note – The Musical, whether you’re a Roman Emperor or hold a lesser title, there is something for everyone!

As You Like It (18 August)

Soak up the fleeting English sun and experience high-quality theatre at Shakespeare’s Globe this summer. As You Like It was one of the first productions to play at the new Globe Theatre in 1599. Since then, The Globe has been rebuilt and moved homes twice, but the play has continued to endure, and now, over 400 years later, it is paying to a new generation in its newest venue.

As You Like It is a farcical tale of disguise and devotion. Orlando, the youngest son of the recently deceased Sir Roland de Boys, seeks refuge in the Forest of Arden after learning of a plot to kill him. Rosalind and her cousin disguise themselves and also head into the forest, after being banished from the city by the Duke. In this ancient community of nature, unexpected friendships are forged, curious minds meet, bitter enemies reconcile, and strangers fall in love.

All the worlds a stage, and all the men and women are merely players; they have their exits and their entrances; so make sure you don’t miss your cue to see one of Shakespeare’s funniest plays.

Love Never Dies The Musical in Concert (21 August)

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Love Never Dies returns to London’s West End in a star-studded concert. Featuring a breathtaking 27-piece orchestra and starring Norm Lewis, the first African-American to play the Phantom on Broadway, alongside Celinde Schoenmaker (Guys and Dolls) as Christine, following her celebrated appearance in the 30th anniversary of Phantom of the Opera.

Set 10 years after The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies follows Christine as she plans to make her American debut. Whilst journeying to the USA she receives an anonymous impresario urging her to perform at Coney Island instead of her planned theatre. With her husband and son in tow, she journeys to Brooklyn, unaware that it was the Phantom who had arranged her appearance at the beach resort. The musical features a haunting score composed by Llyod Webber and Glenn Slater including the emotional ‘Till I Hear You Sing,’ ‘Beneath a Moonless Sky,’ ‘The Magnificent First and Last Song,’ and of course, the heartbreaking, ‘Love Never Dies.’

Death Note – The Musical (21 August)

The highly anticipated English language premiere of Death Note is here! Playing for two nights only, the concert version of the critically acclaimed Japanese production stars Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde) as Misa, Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) as ‘L’ and Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Heathers) as Light.

The manga series in which the musical is based, sold over 60 million copies worldwide and follows Light Yagami, an intelligent but disgruntled high school student who finds an abandoned notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. The pages within have the power to kill, and everyone is dying to control the book's narrative…

The full-scale production won Best New Musical at Korea Musical Awards, and features the intense and angry ballad ‘Where Is The Justice’ and the motivational rock anthem ‘Playing His Game’.

La Bamba! (22 August)

Take a trip to Los Angeles and soak up the vibrant and pulsating rhythms of La Bamba! Dance to the rhythm of life with Sofia, a 17-year-old who has an astonishing voice and music in her veins. Since she was a child Sofia knew she was destined for big things and now she is determined to fulfil them. With the support of her family and with inspiration from her musical role models, Sofia finds herself on a journey to unite a divided neighbourhood and change the course of her life forever.

Starring Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran, and featuring explosive R&B and pop melodies, La Bamba! is the ultimate feel-good dance musical, guaranteed to have you dancing the whole way home.

Also opening in London Theatres this month:

Pride and Prejudice opens at St Pauls Church on 1 August 2023

The Odyssey opens at St Pauls Church on 4 August 2023

The Verge of Forever opens at the Other Palace Studio on 8 August 2023

The Garden of Words opens at the Park Theatre on 10 August 2023

Doctor Dolittle opens at St Pauls Church on 18 August 2023

Fireman Sam Saves the Circus opens at Rose Theatre Kingston on 21 August 2023

Blippi - The Wonderful World Tour opens at Rose Theatre Kingston on 29 August 2023