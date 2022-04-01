What’s Opening In London Theatreland this month? (April 2022) Apr 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali We’re welcoming in April, and hopefully warmer spring weather. Springtime prepares us for new beginnings, and fittingly there are a number of new shows opening in London this month. Theatreland has been highly anticipating some of these new productions coming to the West End this April. Check out what’s new on the scene and what we’ve got to look forward to.

Zorro the Musical (opens 2 April)

The zest and passion of Spain and 19th Century California is coming to the West End this month and will leave you with racing hearts. This new production tells the famous red-hot tale of the masked hero, El Zorro, fighting for justice and freedom set to a soundtrack of international hits by Gipsy Kings including Bamboleo, Baila Me and Djobi Djoba, alongside original music. Secure your seats today and book your tickets for Zorro the Musical.



Persuasion (opens 7 April)

This show has taken Jane Austen’s classic 19th-century romance novel given it a 21st-century twist. It’s set to a modern soundtrack featuring hits from Frank Ocean, Dua Lipa and Cardi B. This adaptation of Persuasion keeps all the intriguing scandal and wit of the classic romance but moves the reimagines the candlelit ballrooms teeming with frothy skirts to dance floors pulsing with neon lights and covered in foam. Book your Persuasion tickets now for this anticipated Alexandra Palace Theatre run.



Bonnie & Clyde (opens 9 April)

Two smalltown kids from the middle of nowhere become the biggest folk heroes in all America. Their names are Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage will star as the title characters in the West End premiere of the highly anticipated musical Bonnie & Clyde. Featuring music by Tony-Award nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Tony Award and Academy Award-winner Don Black, and a book by Emmy-Award nominee Ivan Menchell.



Prima Facie (opens 15 April)

This one-woman show stars Emmy and BAFTA-winning actress Jodie Comer in her West End debut. Prima Facie is coming to London’s Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited 9-week run. The award-winning play was written by Suzie Miller and is directed award-winning director Justin Martin. The play follows Tessa, a young barrister who worked her way up from working class origins to top of the game. When an unexpected event occurs, she is forced to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Also opening in London this month…

Scandaltown opens at Lyric Hammersmith on 4 April 2022.

Another America opens at Park Theatre on 6 April 2022.

How It Is (Part Two) opens at The Coronet Theatre on 20 April 2022.

Paco Peña opens at Sadler’s Wells on 20 April 2022.

The End of the Night opens at Park Theatre on 27 April 2022.