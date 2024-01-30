What’s closing this month? (February 2024) Jan 30, 2024 | By Posted on| By Xanthe Summerfield As the nation recovers from a season filled with short-lived resolutions and eating its weight in after eight mints, February is just around the corner, and Valentine's Day preparations are well and truly underway. This year, however, why not give the overpriced chocolates and wilted flowers a miss? Or perhaps you’re going solo right now and had planned to spend the night with Grand Designs and a cheeseboard? Either way, we’ve got you covered. This February, treat yourself or your other half to a trip to one (or all) of these magnificent shows. From rib-tickling stand-up comedy to breathtaking musicals and everything in between, there really is something for everyone. Sadly, though, these shows must end soon. Unlike your toxic ex, however, you won’t be left with heartbreak or an old hoodie, but rather a magical and memorable theatrical experience! Don’t delay; book your tickets today and catch our top shows closing this month!

Rehab the Musical (17 February)

Picture the scene. The year is 1999. The jeans are ripped. The tops are cropped. Grunge and Hip-hop are staples of pop culture, and the world may or may not end next year. Also, jelly shoes. Thankfully, this dynamic decade has once again had life breathed into it with Rehab the Musical. An ode to the 90’s, the show follows Kid Pop, a washed-up musician caught in a drug-fueled scandal, who, after being given the choice between prison and rehab, picks the latter. The result? A very funny show about a very serious issue.

An emotional journey handled with care, compassion, and bucket loads of humour, Rehab the Musical saw a sold-out run at The Playground Theatre and will be checking into the West End this January for a limited time only. So, if you’re in need of a theatre fix, hurry on up and get yourself down to Rehab the Musical now!

Hamnet (17 February)

From award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabiti (Life of Pi) comes the highly anticipated stage adaptation of Hamnet. Based on best-selling author Maggie O’Farrell’s novel of the same name, Hamnet tells the lesser-known tales of William Shakespeare's greatest tragedy as well as his greatest love.

Upon meeting, Agnes Hathaway and a young William Shakespeare find themselves bound by an undeniable yet inconvenient attraction. Having fallen in love, built a life together, and brought children into the world, the couple's lives are torn apart after the sudden death of their beloved son, Hamnet. Following a sell-out run at Stratford-upon-Avon, this extraordinary story of love, loss, perseverance, and so much more is playing at the Garrick Theatre until February 17th, but tickets are going fast, so secure yours now to experience this beautiful and poignant production for yourself.

Pacific Overtures (24 February)

A masterpiece from musical legend and esteemed composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, Pacific Overtures takes place in 19th-century Japan and delves into the cultural upheaval caused by the 1853 US expedition into the country.

Often considered one of Sondheim's most ambitious and unusual works, the show received wide acclaim in both Tokyo and Osaka before moving to The Menier Chocolate Factory in London, where it continues to rouse both audiences and critics alike. A fast-paced piece with stunning visuals, tongue-in-cheek humour, and songs that will no doubt become apartment fixtures in your mind, Pacific Overtures is a must-watch, but it also must end in February, so book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

The Time Traveller's Wife (24 February)

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling fantasy romance novel of the same name, The Time Traveller’s Wife the Musical materialised on the scene late last year to spectacular effect. Starring David Hunter (Waitress, Kinky Boots) and Joanna Woodward (Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Carole King Musical) as a complex couple, Clare and Henry, the story centres around their lifelong love affair as well as the unusual affliction that continuously threatens it. While Clare’s life is planted firmly in the present, Henry possesses the unique ability to time-travel, being ripped away from any given moment only to be thrown into another time entirely. As the couple meet, fall in love, and get married (in no particular order), they are caught in a race against time as they try desperately to find a solution to their seemingly impossible problem.

Featuring a soaring soundtrack from Grammy Award-winning artist Joss Stone and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart and with stunning vocals to match, The Time Traveller's Wife is a truly unique experience. Through a host of breathtaking special effects, the literary phenomenon has been brought to life on stage in this exciting and immersive production. However, with the show set to disappear in late February, time is of the essence, so don’t waste it and make sure to book tickets before it’s too late!

Also closing in London theatres this month

Shen Yun closes at the Eventim Apollo on 4th February

Candace Bushnell – True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City closes at the London Palladium on 7th February

Empower in Motion closes at Sadler’s Wells on the 7th February

Kim's Convenience closes at the Park Theatre on 10th February

Clueless closes at Churchill Bromley on 12th February

The Addams Family Concert at the London Palladium on 13th February

The Rocket Man closes at the Adelphi Theatre on 13th February

The Handmaid’s Tale closes at the London Coliseum on 15th February

The Simon and Garfunkel Story closes at the London Palladium on 15th February

Frank Skinner - 30 Years of Dirt closes at the Gielgud Theatre on the 17th February

The World According to Kaleb closes at the Cambridge Theatre on 26th February

The Barber of Seville closes at the London Coliseum on 29th February