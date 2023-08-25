What's closing in London theatres this month (September 2023) Aug 25, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride September officially marks the start of the equinox. As we transition from the rainy Summer days to the rainy Autumn ones, the temperature starts to drop, and the leaves change from luscious greens to vibrant oranges. The days gradually get shorter, and the lights dim on a number of fantastic shows. Make your way to the capital to soak up the last of the Summer sun and catch the final performances of some of our favourite productions before your chance Falls by the wayside. Whether you’re in the mood for an award-winning Western or want to step back in time into the heart of Salem, there is something for everyone this month.

The Pillowman (2 September 2023)

Brit award winner and Olivier nominee, Lily Allen is making history as tortured writer, Katurian, in the latest adaptation of Martin McDonagh’s darkly comic thriller. The 'Smile' singer is the first woman to play the infamous role in the play's 20-year history, after David Tennant originated the part back in 2003. The Pillowman, which won Best New Play at the Olivier and Evening Standard awards and cemented Martin McDonagh’s place as one of Ireland’s most notable and exciting playwrights, questions the artists responsibility and accountability for their work. Trapped in an airless interrogation room, fiction writer Katurian must defend herself and her work or face execution. A succession of horrific child murders has haunted a silent town, and they all resemble the authors' chilling short stories. Already the prime suspect, things rapidly become worse for Katurian when her brother, Michal, confesses to the crimes and implicates the writer in the process.

The Crucible (2 September 2023)

There's a witch hunt beginning, and no one is safe. Hysteria engulfs the once tight-knit community of Salem, as neighbours, family members, and friends rush to implicate one another before they themselves are thrust into the spotlight. When one-third of the accused are executed, tensions run high, and false allegations mount, turning even the most steadfast villagers uncertain and paranoid. Local farmer, John Proctor (Brian Gleeson) must protect his wife (Caitlin FitzGerald) when a teenage girl hellbent on destroying their relationship (Milly Alcock) accuses her of witchcraft. Can the pair survive the trials that have ravaged the community, or will Abigail’s vengeful accusation claim two more victims?

Oklahoma! (2 September 2023)

Winner of the Best Musical Revival at this year’s Olivier Awards, Oklahoma! is riding into the Sunset next month. Re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century, this isn’t a replica of the apple-cheeked 1943 original. Without changing a single word of text, Daniel Fish brings the themes of sexism, consent, and sexuality to the forefront of the classic musical, bringing new life to the well-known and much-loved songs ‘I Can’t Say No’ and ‘The Surrey with a Fringe on Top’. Brooding farmhand Jud Fry, and cocksure cowboy Curly McLainall (Nashville’s Sam Palladio) compete to win the hand of beautiful farm girl Laurey Williams, but this is not a love story. This is a war, and a heart won’t be the only thing that breaks.

Heathers (3 September 2023)

Schools out for Autumn! The cult classic musical won’t be returning to school next term, but there’s still a chance to cram in a re-sit. Driven by insecurity and the desire for status, Westerberg High’s resident nobody Veronica Sawyer has her life turned upside down when she’s adopted by the Heathers. The beautiful yet brutal clique rule the school with their devastating put-downs and killer outfits, and Veronica’s inclusion in the gang is everything she thinks she’s ever wanted until JD arrives. The mysterious trench coat wearing rebel with a taste for social justice (as well as 711 slushies) gives Veronica a new perspective on the school’s hierarchy. The pair soon start putting the world to rights, even if it means performing a few wrongs, after all, school can be a killer.

The Wizard of Oz (3 September 2023)

Adaptations of L. Frank Baum's children's novel have been delighting families for almost a hundred years, and Nikolai Foster’s technicolour turn is no exception. Join Dorothy and her best friend Toto as they are swept away to the merry old world of Oz. Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including, 'Over The Rainbow' and 'We’re Off To See The Wizard' with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Foster’s adaptation captures the heart of the original and amps it up for a modern audience. Starring multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, and singer Jason Manford, alongside comic-actor and singer Gary Wilmot and founder, creative director and choreographer of Diversity, Ashley Banjo, you are sure to see plenty of stars when you take a trip to the other side of the rainbow.

A Strange Loop (9 September 2023)

The loop is closing, but can Usher escape? The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows Usher, a queer, black artist as he navigates the intersections of race, sexuality, and creative ambition. Stuck in a job that he hates, yet so close to a job he craves (geographically speaking at least) Usher (by name and nature) aims to write a big gay American musical whilst appeasing tourists at the Lion King, but will his inner thoughts let him? Through wickedly dark humour, introspection, and poignant storytelling, A Strange Loop challenges conventional narratives and confronts the audience with questions of self-worth, authenticity, and the power of personal narratives.

Also closing in London Theatres this month

Horrible Histories – Terrible Tudors closes at the Garrick Theatre on 2 September 2023

Mathew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet closes at Sadler’s Wells on 2 September 2023

La Bamba closes at Sadler’s Wells on 2 September 2023

The Tiger Who Came to Tea closes at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 3 September 2023

Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow closes at Duke of Yorks Theatre on 5 September 2023

The Way Old Friends Do closes at the Criterion Theatre on 9 September 2023

Accidental Death of an Anarchist closes at Theatre Royal Haymarket on 9 September 2023

The Garden of Words closes at Park Theatre on 9 September 2023

The Third Man closes at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 9 September 2023

Death Note The Musical Concert closes at the Lyric Theatre on 10 September 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - Modern Masters opens at Sadler’s Wells on 6 September 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - 21st Century Creations closes at Sadler’s Wells on 14 September 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - Ailey Classic closes at Sadler’s Wells on 15 September 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - Contemporary Voices closes at Sadler’s Wells on 16 September 2023

Myra DuBois – Be Well opens at the Peacock Theatre on 16 September 2023

The Crown Jewels closes at the Garrick Theatre on 16 September 2023

2:22 A Ghost Story closes at the Apollo Theatre on 17 September 2023

Ain’t Too Proud closes at the Prince Edward Theatre on 17 September 2023

La Cage aux Folles closes at the Open Air Theatre on 23 September 2023

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist closes at the Lyric Theatre on 24 September 2023

English National Ballet’s Our Voices closes at Sadler’s Wells on 30 September 2023

Captain Sandy Live closes at Duchess Theatre on 25 September 2023

God of Carnage closes at Lyric Hammersmith on 30 September 2023

Kyiv City Ballet – A Tribute To Peace closes at the Peacock Theatre on 30 September 2023