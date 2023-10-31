What's closing in London theatres this month? ? (November 2023) Oct 31, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Ghosts, vampires, werewolves, there are plenty of scary forces out this all Hallows Eve, but they all pale in comparison to the most frightening thing of all… the fear of missing out. The fear can strike at any time, and unlike a mummy’s groans as it stumbles forward on bandaged feet, or a witch’s cackle as she soars through the night sky, you won’t hear it coming. It creeps up, stealth-like, striking when you scroll on your phone, and you see the dreaded words from your favourite actor or must-see show: “Thank you to everyone who came to our closing night. We had a blast.” Although devastating, the fear can be overcome, but precautions must be taken. You don’t need to sharpen your wooden stake or nip to Tesco’s for a sack full of garlic to tackle the situation head-on, you need to find a list of breathtaking shows that are closing soon and catch them before they’re gone. So read on and escape FOMO for good.

Rebecca (18 November)

A suspenseful tale of love, obsession, and psychological manipulation - a young woman must journey to find her own identity and break free from the oppressive memory of her husband's first wife, Rebecca. However, the past casts a long and haunting shadow over the present, casting her and her fears into darkness. As the new bride becomes obsessed with uncovering the secrets of Rebecca's life and death, she discovers that her accident may not be as innocent as it previously appeared to be. Soon she uncovers a web of deceit, jealousy, and dark secrets that threaten to destroy her own marriage and her life. Can she make it out alive, or will history repeat itself?

The English translation of the sell-out German musical, based on Daphne Du Maurier’s 1938 novel, features 22 original songs performed by an 18-piece orchestra. This hauntingly beautiful production has already been seen by more than two million people across 12 countries; don’t miss your chance to join them.

Close-Up the Twiggy Musical (18 November)

At just 16, Lesley Hornby became the face of a generation. Dubbed Twiggy, the working-class girl from Neasden quickly rose to international stardom. Her slender frame and large doe eyes captured the imaginations of designers and fashion editors alike, and she soon catapulted herself from low-income suburbia to catwalks across the world. However, there have been ugly moments that led to Twiggy being lauded as the most beautiful woman of the 1960s.

Ben Elton details the teenager’s journey from schoolgirl to superstar as she battles the unimaginable snobbery and sexism in a pre-Me Too world to conquer Hollywood and earn her place as a Dame of the Realm and all-round national treasure. Accessorised with the most iconic songs of the 60s and 70s, the fashion-forward musical pairs multi-award-winning creatives to design this year's must-see musical. A ticket to the production at the Meiner Chocolate Factory is sure to complement any look in you’re A/W wardrobe. Pick up yours today.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane (25 November)

From the literary and fantasy icon behind Coraline, Good Omens, and The Sandman, Neil Gaimman's fantastical tale of friendship and false memories, The Ocean at the End of the Lane has earned over 100 five-star reviews (almost as many as fill the night sky on a chilly November evening).

Combining puppetry and practical illusions, the magical underwater world of the ocean bursts to life before your very eyes. An enchanting place where the supernatural swim and monsters lurk amongst the shadows, the ocean provides a much-needed save haven for Boy, a child struggling with his father's new relationship and his siblings betrayal. Brought to the boy's attention by Lettie, his new neighbour, the pair join forces to overcome the anxieties and fears that overwhelm him.

Combining sorcery and storytelling, The Ocean at the End of the Lane is a spellbinding odyssey to a childhood long forgotten as a grieving man confronts his past.

Private Lives (25 November)

Noël Coward’s timeless comedy of manners and broken marriages sees British icons Nigel Havers (Elyot) and Patricia Hodge (Amanda) battle it out as ex-husband and wife.

Filled with cutting dialogue and sharp wit that Coward is renowned for, Private Lives follows a divorced couple as they re-examine their failed relationship whilst they should be enjoying their honeymoons with their new partners.

The ex-couple are shocked when they discover that they’re neighbours at the French Riviera hotel. However, their anger slowly turns into a rekindled attraction, as they quickly rediscover the intense chemistry that originally brought them together in the first place, but should you ever get back together with an ex, or should they remain firmly in the past (even if they are in your presence?) Exploring themes of love, passion, and the unpredictable nature of romantic relationships, we’re very vocal about our love of Private Lives…

Flowers for Mrs Harris (26 November)

Based on Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel Mrs ’Arris Goes to Paris, this breathtakingly beautiful adaptation see’s widowed cleaner, Mrs Harris (Jenna Russell), journey to the French capital to live out a newly discovered dream, to own a Dior dress.

Set in postwar Britian, Mrs. Harris is steeped in grief and dirty laundry as she works herself to the bone as a cleaner for the well to do. With only her husband’s ghost for company, Mrs. Harris is consumed by isolation and depression, until she opens her clients wardrobe and discovers a gorgeous gown and a long neglected desire springs forth. Mrs. Harris has been awakened by the beauty of the dress and is determined to own something as special for herself.

Mrs. Harris saves her meagre earnings until, amazingly, she has enough to travel to the flagship store itself, and purchase one of the designer pieces inside. The new musical is a charming and heartwarming production that centres on community, connection and the power of clothes.

The White Factory closes at Marylebone Theatre on 4 November

Malevo closes at Peacock Theatre on 4 November

Rachel Tucker: Live in Concert closes at Cadagon Hall on 5 November

Frank Skinner – 30 Years of Dirt closes at the Lyric Theatre on 5 November

A View from the Bridge closes at Rose Theatre Kingston 11 November

BalletBoyz – England on Fire closes at Sadler’s Wells 11 November

Babies the Musical closes at the Lyric Theatre 12 November

La Traviata closes at the London Coliseum on 12 November

SuperYou Musical in Concert closes at Lyric Theatre on 15 November

Treason the Musical closes at the London Palladium on 18 November

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert closes the Lyric Theatre on 19 November

Billie The Kid – A New Musical closes at the Vaudeville Theatre 20 November

The Interview closes at the Park Theatre on 25 November

Passing closes at the Park Theatre on 25 November

To Have and to Hold closes at Hampstead Theatre on 25 November