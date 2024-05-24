What’s closing in London theatres this month (June 2024)

Summer officially begins next month, and with it a host of exciting new experiences await. Where will we leave our sunglasses this year? How many burnt sausages will we consume at the family BBQ? Will jelly shoes finally make a comeback?

Some things remain a mystery for now, whilst other fates are written in black and white. Like the shows that will sadly be bidding us adieu (adieune?) next month.

From critically acclaimed West End transfers, brand new dramas from award-winning playwrights, and even a 400-year-old play. There’s something for everyone, if you’re quick enough.

Machinal (1 June)

‘One of the great theatre nights of the decade (WhatsOnStage) must come to an end this month. Following a critically acclaimed sold out run at Theatre Royal Bath, the West End transfer at the Old Vic has taken the capital by storm. The ‘mesmerising’ (Daily Mail) and ‘astonishing’ (Time Out) production has received a host of 5-star reviews, with its star, Rosie Sheehy, being hailed as an ‘astounding stage talent’ (The Guardian)

Directed by five-time Olivier Award winner, Richard Jones, Sophie Treadwell’s extraordinary epic masterpiece has a bold transformation. With bright yellow lights, and unnerving choreography, the play really is hypnotising.

Based on the true crime story of Ruth Snyder in 1928 that shook a nation, Machinal is a pulse-pounding journey of someone pushed to breaking point by the relentless machinery of life, expectation, and convention.

Long Day’s Journey into Night (8 June)

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Olivier award-winning actor, Brian Cox stars in this ‘magnificent’ (Financial Times) and ‘thrilling’ (The Guardian) new adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Often regarded as the greatest American play of the 20th Century, the tense drama depicts a single summers day in the life of the Tyrones. Deeply moving and uplifting in equal measure, it’s a compelling story of love, hate, betrayal and addiction and the impossible fragility of family bonds.

Multi award-winner, Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies) directs the all-star cast, in the ‘riveting and heart rending’ (Daily Telegraph) production. ‘Full of pathos and grandeur’ (Evening Standard) don’t miss your chance to see this theatrical event of the year.