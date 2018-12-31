What’s closing in London Theatre this month (January 2019) Dec 31, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Another year has flown by! Like many, it will probably take some getting used to before you start writing 2019 instead of 2018. That being said, the new year means that many of the West End's most popular shows will be packing their bags and heading out of town. This is the final curtain call! Make a New Year’s Resolution that you know you can keep and see one of these spectacular London shows before they close indefinitely!

The Inheritance Parts 1 and 2 will be closing in mid-January. Don't miss this critically acclaimed fan-favourite!

Dreamgirls (closes 12 Jan)

It's been a whirlwind since Dreamgirls finally premiered in the West End back in 2016 after having already played on Broadway for 35 years. The London production saw immediate critical success and won two Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (Amber Riley) and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Adam J. Bernard). And with all the show's accolades, it still comes as a shock that the girls are leaving the London stage so soon. Dreamgirls must end at the Savoy Theatre on 12 January 2019 to make way for Dolly Parton's 9 to 5. If you have not yet seen Dreamgirls then honestly, what are you waiting for? Now is your last chance!

Kinky Boots (closes 12 Jan)

Another one of the West End's most beloved shows is making its final exit this month, much to the dismay of its avid fans. This showstopping musical gets everything right, and from Cyndi Lauper's engaging hit music all the way down to the show's eye-popping visuals, it's no wonder that Kinky Boots has won nearly every major award there is for Best Musical, including an Olivier Award, Evening Standard Award, and WhatsOnStage Award. It has the endorsements, the overwhelming critical acclaim, and the full Broadway treatment, but one thing it doesn't have, sadly, is a permanent home. Don't miss your chance to see Kinky Boots, which must end on 12 January at the Adelphi Theatre, where it will be replaced by Broadway's Waitress.

The Inheritance Parts 1 and 2 (both close 19 Jan)

This heart-warming, two-parter has enjoyed astonishing success since its premiere last September. Many plays have depicted the lives of gay men during the HIV/AIDS crisis, Lonely Planet comes to mind, but few like The Inheritance have depicted the aftermath. Set many years after the dark times of the '80s and '90s, The Inheritance tells the tale of a whole new generation of gay men with a whole new set of problems. When the giving tree gives all it has to give to the next generation, what do its successors owe it? Don't miss this epic production, which is directed by Stephen Daldry and features an ensemble cast of talented actors. The Inheritance must end on 19 January 2019 at the Noel Coward Theatre. Don't forget to book both parts!

Pinter 5 (closes 26 Jan)

This triple bill is one for the history books as its first play, The Room, is directed by the late playwright's long-time collaborator and close friend, Patrick Marber, and includes themes of 'topical English phobia.' Once interpreted as a dark play, Marber has put his own little spin on the mood of The Room and adds a bit of comedy in the mix. The second play, Victoria Station, is the shortest of the three in Pinter 5 and it will make you laugh yourself silly! Family Voices follows a set of solitary voices that have difficulty getting through to one another. Featuring a stellar cast, Pinter 5 is one of the season's highlights and you won't want to miss out! Pinter 5: The Room/Victoria Station/Family Voices at Harold Pinter Theatre must end on 26 January 2019! Book now and avoid disappointment!

Pinter 6 (closes 26 Jan)

There's no denying that Harold Pinter's work remains effortlessly relevant with themes that are positively timeless. The double-bill for Pinter 6 features two plays of Pinter's that could not be any more current for the times that we live in today. Essentially a political commentary, Party Time follows the superficiality of the bourgeois and their willingness to turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to the lives of the proletariats. But as a violent uprising unfolds in the streets outside, the commoners fight back and infiltrate the rich man's party. Celebration recalls similar themes when a group of rich Londoners sits down for dinner in Mayfair at a restaurant reminiscent of The Ivy. With these bombastic characters unable to remember the details of the West End shows they have just seen, the play underscores the tendency of the nouveau riche to overconsume and keep the 'throw-away society' alive. Pinter 6: Party Time/Celebration at the Harold Pinter Theatre must end on 26 January 2019.

Briefs closes on 3 January 2019 at the Spiegeltent at Leicester Square.

42nd Street closes on 5 January 2019 at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Awful Auntie closes on 5 January 2019 at the Bloomsbury Theatre.

Bat Out of Hell closes on 5 January 2019 at the Dominion Theatre.

Bill Bailey: Larks In Transit closes on 5 January 2019 at the Wyndham's Theatre.

Chicago closes on 5 January 2019 at the Phoenix Theatre.

Circus 1903 closes on 5 January 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre.

Hot Gay Time Machine closes on 5 January 2019 at the Trafalgar Studios.

Sam Simmons: Away In A Stranger closes on 5 January 2019 at the Soho Theatre.

The Messiah closes on 5 January 2019 at the Other Palace.

Operation Ouch Live On Stage closes on 6 January 2019 at the Apollo Theatre.

Rumpelstiltskin closes on 6 January 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre.

The Snowman closes on 6 January 2019 at the Peacock Theatre.

A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow closes on 12 January 2019 at the Arts Theatre.

Ciaran Dowd: Don Rodolfo closes on 12 January 2019 at the Soho Theatre Upstairs.

The Royal Court Theatre’s Hole closes on 12 January 2019.

English National Ballet Swan Lake closes on 13 January 2019 at the London Coliseum.

Murder for Two closes on 13 January 2019 at the Other Palace Studio.

Room On The Broom closes on 13 January 2019 at the Lyric Theatre.

Chasing Bono closes on 19 January 2019 at the Soho Theatre.

A Christmas Carol closes on 19 January 2019 at the The Old Vic Theatre.

The Cane closes on 26 January 2019 at the The Royal Court Theatre.

Notre Dame de Paris closes on 27 January 2019 at the London Coliseum.

