What’s closing in London Theatre in August 2018? Jul 30, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 25, 2019) As the summer holidays slowly come to a close, so do many fantastic London Theatre shows! See below for a comprehensive list of productions that will be wrapping up their runs this month!

Pictured: Orlando Bloom as Joe Cooper in his 'wife-beater' shirt

Killer Joe (18 August)

This West End revival of a 1993 play written by Tracy Letts stars Orlando Bloom as misogynistic sociopath Joe Cooper, a hitman hired to kill the mother of the Smith Family for her life insurance money so that the family can settle their debts. Bloom (Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit, Pirates of the Caribbean) makes his triumphant return to the West End stage, but be sure to put away your iPads or else the actor may just call you out in the audience, but while staying in character as Joe Cooper of course (see our rules on theatre etiquette). Featuring a visually aesthetic set design showing a trailer park and a highly detailed, cutaway view of a mobile home in which the scenes unfold, this show leaves nothing to be desired. Don’t miss out on this critically acclaimed dark comedy before its final curtain at Trafalgar Studios on 18 August!

Disclaimer : This show contains adult themes including abuse, nudity, loud gunshots, flashing lights, haze, smoking onstage. Viewer discretion is advised. Children under 15 not admitted.

Young Frankenstein (25 August)

He’s alive! This musical gem, which won a 2018 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Ross Noble as Igor) and was nominated for three 2018 Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, will be ending its highly successful run at the Garrick Theatre this month. The show is based on Mel Brooks’ 1974 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, which was Brooks’ comic reimagining of Mary Shelley’s 1818 Gothic, horror fiction novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. Witness the dead come back to life and book your tickets now before it’s too late!

It Happened in Key West (18 August)

It happened in Key West without thinking twice. This madcap comedy directed and choreographed by the award-winning Marc Robin is partially based on true events and features a rather provocative plot reminiscent of Tim Burton and Richard Curtis. The story takes place in the 1930s and follows a loner named Carl (Wade McCollum) who has desperately been searching for the love of his life. When he finally finds her, a beautiful girl named Elena (Alyssa Martyn), it seems like his long search is finally over. Unfortunately, Elena becomes diagnosed with tuberculosis and she is not given much time left to live. But for Carl, death is only the beginning as he tries his hand at reanimation à la Frankenstein. It Happened In Key West closes at the Charing Cross Theatre on 18 August. Book now to see this fantastic show before McCollum and Martyn make their final bows!

A Monster Calls (25 August)

Adapted from the bestselling 2011 novel of the same name by Patrick Ness, which was based off an idea conceived by Siobhan Dowd before she passed away from cancer in 2007, this play tells the story of 13-year-old Conor O'Malley (Matthew Tennyson), who has been experiencing the same nightmare night after night for the past several months. His mother (Marianne Oldham) is bedridden and gravely ill and he constantly has to deal with his overbearing grandmother (Selina Cadell). One night, at seven minutes past midnight, Conor awakens from the same dream to a tree monster outside his bedroom window. The novel was adapted into a highly successful film in 2016 and this play adaption brings a whole new experience! Featuring a minimalist set design that still manages to wow London audiences and spectacular aerial acrobatics by Matt Costain that bring the tree monster to life, how could you say no to this fantastic show? A Monster Calls closes at the Old Vic Theatre on 25 August! Book now while stocks last!

Knights of the Rose (26 August)

This electrically charged musical of Shakespearean proportions is currently rocking audience members’ socks off! If you’re a fan of Geoffrey Chaucer, William Shakespeare and rock and roll, then this just might be the show for you! Created by Jennifer Marsden, this musical production features the greatest hits from the likes of Gwen Stefani's No Doubt, Bon Jovi, Black Sabbath, Enrique Iglesias, Meat Loaf, Bonnie Tyler, and Muse. Enter a world of alternative history where medieval times become fused with hard rock! Knights of the Rose tells the tale of epic love, betrayal, and sacrifice as knights of the nobility must defend their honour. Among the list of songs include 'Don't Speak' (No Doubt), 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' (Bonnie Tyler), 'Is Nothing Sacred' (Meat Loaf) and 'Hero' (Enrique Iglesias). The show closed at the Arts Theatre on 26 August 2018. Don't speak! We know just what you're thinking. See this fantastic production before it ends!

Also closing this month...

Broken Wings closes at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 4 August.

Two For The Seesaw closes at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 4 August.

The Rape of Lucretia closes at the Arcola Theatre on 4 August.

Consent closes at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 11 August.

One For Sorrow closes at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court on 11 August.

Pity closes at the Royal Court Theatre on 11 August.

The Glenn Miller Show closes at the London Coliseum on 18 August.

Carmen La Cubana closes at Sadler's Wells on 18 August.

The One closes at the Soho Theatre on 25 August.

Club Swizzle closes at the Roundhouse on 26 August.

