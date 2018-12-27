What is the perfect belated Christmas gift for the people you forgot about? Dec 27, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels We’ve all been there. Christmas Day rolls around and you realise you forgot to get a Christmas present for your husband’s sister’s cousin and your grandmother’s best friend’s dog. Or maybe you and a close friend of yours swore not to give each other gifts only for your friend to show up at your front doorstep with a gift in hand while you have nothing to return the kind gesture. Sure, they may tell you not to worry about it, but you feel guilty all the same. Show the people you forgot about that you still care and give them the gift of theatre! With London theatre gift vouchers, your friends, family, or acquaintances are guaranteed to forget that you forgot because they make the perfect belated gift that was totally worth the wait!

The advantages of West End ticket vouchers with London Theatre Direct

Maybe a person you know is particularly difficult to buy gifts for and you never seem to know what they want, or maybe they’re a picky theatregoer whose taste in shows is hard to figure out. Whatever the case may be, London theatre vouchers will take all the guesswork out for you! Gifting one or more London Theatre Direct vouchers will help the ones you care about to be able to see whichever show they fancy at low prices they wouldn’t ordinarily be able to get.

How do London Theatre Direct gift vouchers work?

All you have to do is visit the Gift Vouchers section of our site and enter in the amount in pounds that you would like to give to your friend, family, colleague, or loved one. Our system will calculate the number of vouchers you will receive in £10.00 denominations. Add the vouchers to your basket to pay and you will receive the vouchers in the post after checking out. Be sure to allow for up to 5 days of delivery.

How to redeem London Theatre Direct gift vouchers?

London theatre vouchers are redeemed over the phone. All you have to do is call our ticket line on 0333 700 8800 and our customer service representatives will be happy to assist you in choosing the best seats available at the London show of your choice. Please note that you should allow for at least 72 hours before the event to redeem and process the vouchers.

Show the people you forgot to buy a Christmas present for that you were still thinking of them!

Order your London theatre vouchers today!

Have a gift voucher or two, but can't seem to decide what to see?

Read our list for the top 5 most anticipated West End musicals for 2019.

Read our list for the top 5 most anticipated West End plays for 2019.