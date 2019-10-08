West End’s Waitress welcomes Sandra Marvin Oct 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The sad news recently dawned on us that Marisha Wallace who originated in the West End cast as Becky would be leaving the beloved pie show. Whilst we’re excited to follow the trail of sugar, butter and flour that she leaves behind and goes on to further great things, the question on our minds remained; who would replace the iconic role of Becky? Finally, the news has broke just days before the cast change! You can catch Sandra Marvin in the role of Becky from 17 October 2019! Tickets for Waitress at London’s Adelphi Theatre are available so you can book now to be sure to catch Marisha as Becky and also, book so that you can see Sandra when she dons the apron.

The current London Waitress cast

The cast of Waitress is bursting with talented West End stars, some of who you’ll recognise from your other favourite shows and some of whom are making their debuts and you may recognise from tv or Youtube. Currently, the cast features Lucie Jones as Jenna, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe and Tamlyn Henderson as Earl.

Marisha Wallace has just a handful of performances left as Becky, so be sure to book to hear her phenomenal rendition of ‘I Didn’t Plan It’ one last time.

Our new Becky – Sandra Marvin

Sandra is an actress, singer and presenter. She is popularly known for her most recent role in British soap Emmerdale. Her theatre credits include Committee (Donmar Warehouse), Stepping Out (Vaudeville Theatre) and Chicago (West End and UK Tour). Her singing career has seen her join Michael Ball on two UK tours and Kate Bush at her sold-out ‘Before the Dawn’ concerts as well as feature on the live album. She has also worked with various artists such as Liam Gallagher, Alexandra Burke and Tim Burgess. Sandra has performed at two of her own solo concerts which were both sold out. Her voice is featured on Oscar and BAFTA-winning film Gravity and Disney film Mary Poppins Returns.

