    West End production of Mamma Mia! announces new booking period

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    The West End production of Mamma Mia! has just announced a new booking period. The 'ABBA-solutely fabulous musical' (The Daily Telegraph) is currently playing at London’s Novello Theatre.

    Pictured: Damian Buhagiar performing a mid-air split as Pepper

    It has just been announced that feel-good musical Mamma Mia! will be extending its booking period from Monday, 4 March 2019 to Saturday, 14 September 2019. The show will also be celebrating its 20th birthday in London on 6 April 2019. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.

    Mamma Mia! is the brainchild of Judy Craymer that brilliantly stages the story-telling magic of ABBA’s greatest hits with a magical tale of family and friendship set on a Greek island of paradise. The London production of Mamma Mia! has enjoyed over 8,000 performances and has been seen by over 8.9 million people, having broken box office records in all three of its London venues.

    The London cast of Mamma Mia! stars Alec Porter as Sky, Charlotte O’Rourke as Ali, Damian Buhagiar as Pepper, Eamonn Cox as Eddie, Georgia Louise as Sophie, Kate Graham as Tanya, Leah St Luce as Lisa, Neil Moors as Harry, Richard Trinder as Sam, Ricky Butt as Rosie, Sara Poyzer as Donna, Stephen Beckett as Bill. Caroline Deverill will also play Donna Sheridan for certain performances.

    My, my, how can you resist! See what all the fuss is about and book your tickets to Mamma Mia! today! 

    Purchase your Mamma Mia! tickets.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

