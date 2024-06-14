Vaudeville Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

The Vaudeville Theatre, located on The Strand, opened in 1870 and is close neighbours with the Adelphi Theatre and the Savoy Theatre. The theatre mostly staged vaudeville shows and musical revues in its early years and has been rebuilt twice in its lifetime. The original theatre, with its then capacity of 1046, stood behind two houses with its entrance via a maze of small corridors, meaning facilities front of house and backstage were extremely cramped.

What are the best seats at the Vaudeville Theatre?

The Vaudeville Theatre auditorium consists of Stalls, Dress Circle and Grand Circle and seats 690 theatregoers over its three levels. With a slight rake, the Stalls offer a very good view of the stage and sightlines and legroom are all good from this section. Due to the intimate size of the theatre the Dress Circle also offers good views of the stage however views from row G backwards are affected by the overhang of the Grand Circle above. The Grand Circle sits above the Dress Circle and therefore feels most distant from the stage, however, in such a cosy space you never really feel too far away from the action.

Vaudeville Theatre seating plan