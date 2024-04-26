Two strangers continue to carry cake across New York Apr 26, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride We hope that Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift have packed their Compeed and have some Deep Heat to hand, because they’ll be carrying that cake across New York for a whole extra month! Following its record-breaking run at the Kiln Theatre earlier this year, the British musical packed their (revolving) suitcases and headed to the Criterion Theatre. Now, just three days after their West End opening, the brand-new British musical has announced its extension! This sweet treat of a show will now run until the 31 August (instead of the previously scheduled 14 July).

Written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows two twenty-somethings as they navigate the big apple. Once strangers, soon to be ‘step relatives in law’, Dougal is a naive, impossibly upbeat Brit, whereas Robin is a no nonsense native New Yorker. Together they make an unlikely pair, but with an extravagant wedding approaching and the city at their feet – anything could happen.

The funny and heart-felt musical marks Barne and Buchan’s West End debuts. The pair won The Stage Debut Award and the Stiles and Drewe Prize for new musical theatre for an earlier version of the musical, then called The Season, which played at Royal and Derngate and New Wolsey Theatre.

The full creative team also includes director Tim Jackson, designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan. The understudies are Tanasha Chege (The Children’s Hour) and Ellis Kirk (Heathers)

