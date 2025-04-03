Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre best seats

London’s theatre scene isn’t just about the West End, and Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre proves just that. Opened in 2019 in the heart of Wembley Park, this state-of-the-art performance space has quickly become a hub for large-scale productions and immersive experiences. Housed in the former Fountain Studios, once home to The X Factor, this adaptable venue offers cutting-edge technology and a flexible seating layout, making it a unique destination for theatre lovers.

Currently, it is home to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical Starlight Express, an electrifying, high-energy show where actors race around the stage on roller skates. With a history of award wins, including an Olivier Award for Best Musical, it’s the perfect spectacle for a venue as innovative as this one.

What are the best seats at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre?

The seating plan for Starlight Express is truly one-of-a-kind, mirroring the high-speed energy of the show. Here’s how the sections breakdown:

First Class Carriages (1-4) – These are in-the-round, closest to the central stage, putting you right in the middle of the action. If you want to be fully immersed, these seats offer the best and most interactive experience.

Platform 1 and Platform 2 – Located just outside the First Class Carriages, these seats offer a fantastic view of the racetrack, where performers whizz past at high speed. If you want to feel the rush of the action but still have a slightly wider perspective, these seats are a great choice.

Locomotive Seats – Positioned higher up like a traditional Circle or Balcony, these seats give you a bird’s-eye view of the entire stage and track. If you prefer seeing the full spectacle from above, this section is ideal.

Trackside 1 and Trackside 2 – Also located on the same level as the Locomotive seats but positioned on the far sides, these seats offer a unique angle of the show. While they may not provide a central perspective, they still offer an exciting view of the action.

For a fully immersive experience, First Class Carriages are unbeatable, while Platform 1 and 2 give a thrilling trackside view. If you prefer a wider vantage point, Locomotive seats might be the best pick.

How many seats are at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre?

Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre can hold up to 2,000 audience members, depending on its configuration. The venue’s flexible seating plan means that the capacity varies depending on the production.

Are there accessible seats at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre?

Yes! Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is fully accessible, with step-free access throughout most areas. There are dedicated wheelchair spaces, and an infrared hearing enhancement system is available for those with hearing impairments. For specific accessibility needs, it’s always best to contact the venue in advance.

What shows are on at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre?

Right now, Starlight Express is taking over the stage in all its high-speed, high-energy glory. Featuring an electrifying rock score and dazzling choreography, this iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is unlike anything else on stage. With performers skating at breakneck speeds around the audience, the show’s innovative staging has made it an award-winning spectacle and a must-see event.