Do you want to meet the cast of Admissions at Trafalgar Studios? Here's how... Mar 26, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Being admitted into your dream uni may be a highly competitive and stressful affair, but landing special offer tickets for Admissions at Trafalgar Studios doesn’t have to be! The highly celebrated new play starring Alex Kingston, which takes on heavy topics like American white privilege and political hypocrisy, is now offering the unique opportunity to meet and greet the cast and receive a complimentary glass of champagne, programme, and group photo when you book £55 tickets for the performance taking place on 16 April 2019. Read all the details for this special Admissions ticket offer below.

It's not every day you have the privilege to meet the cast of a major West End production at such a low price! Purchase a £55 ticket for the Admissions performance on Tuesday, 16 April 2019 and receive a whole package of goodies, the likes of which include an Admissions cast meet-and-greet after the show, a group photo as a souvenir that will be e-mailed to you, a complimentary show programme, and a complimentary glass of champagne. This is a once-in-a-lifetime ticket offer that is available for just one performance only.

Why you should see the Admissions West End play

The gripping play, Admissions, took Broadway's Lincoln Center Theater by storm. The West End transfer is now receiving overwhelming praise from both audiences and critics alike. In her review of Admissions at Trafalgar Studios, our blogger Carole Lovstrom praised the play's many daring questions it poses: "Do we want diversity in all facets of society?" and "How far are we willing to go to make equality happen?" In another review written for Admissions, Sandra Howell applauded the cast's performance, whom she felt brought Joshua Harrison's dark yet brilliant script to life.

While the West End production of Admissions didn't make the cut-off for the 44th Annual Laurence Olivier Awards this year, it's highly probable that we'll see it shortlisted for the 2020 Olivier Awards. Be a part of history and see this provocative play, which will have you thinking and debating amongst yourselves long after the curtain falls.

Can't make it to Admissions on 16 April? Never fear! You can still get your hands on Admissions play discount tickets when you book for performances held from Monday through Thursday. This no booking fee ticket offer is valid until 18 April 2019 and includes the Admissions Cast Meet and Greet performance on the 16th of April.

