Top West End shows to see tonight for 4th of July Jul 4, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Calling all Americans in London and British Americophiles. If you’re looking for things to do for Independence Day today, why not head to the theatre? There may be no fireworks in the Big Smoke tonight, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find sparks of magic in the West End! Declare independence from your average, run-of-the-mill evening and have a look at our picks for the top London theatre shows to see for the Fourth of July and book your cheap last-minute West End tickets now!

A gust of fate sends Clara's hat flying towards her soulmate in The Light of the Piazza, a tale of an American finding love abroad.

What's on in the West End for Independence Day 2019?

The Light in the Piazza

As an American travelling or living in London, nothing is more relatable than a show about two Americans abroad, travelling in the sun-drenched Tuscan paradise of Florence, Italy. The plot of The Light in the Piazza sounds like it came straight from a grocery store romance novel, but with the full West End treatment. While on summer vacation with her mother Margaret (played by opera star Renée Fleming), Clara (Disney’s Dove Cameron) finds herself in a budding romance with a local hunky Fiorentino named Fabrizio (Rob Houchen). But Clara is keeping a secret that could nip everything in the bud. With eye-popping set designs and a unique use of special effects that sends Clara’s hat flying across the stage, The Light in the Piazza, now playing at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank, is simply unmissable. The musical may be closing tomorrow (5 July), but there are loads of tickets still available tonight and on special offer! Don’t miss out!

Waitress

Set in the Deep South in the United States, Waitress The Musical makes the perfect London show for Americans missing home and the smell of pies that fill the air in the Adelphi Theatre will really hit the spot! When Jenna (Lucie Jones) finds herself in a dead-end job at Joe's Diner, fed up with her abusive husband, and with a bun in the oven, she begins searching for a way out, hoping that winning a local pie baking contest will serve as her recipe for success. Originally having premiered on Broadway and featuring hit songs by American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Waitress is the cream of the crop when it comes to live entertainment!

9 to 5

Nothing screams 'American' more than a good ol' nine-to-five job. When Violet, Doralee, and the newbie, Judy, become fed up with their boss Mr. Hart's sexism and inappropriate workplace behaviour, they decide to take matters into their own hands and teach him a lesson. Based on the smash-hit 1980 film that starred America's Queen of Country Dolly Parton and featuring her hit single, 9 to 5, this musical of the same name is just the ticket for celebrating an American holiday in London! Be sure to head to the Savoy Theatre tonight!

The Book of Mormon

Written by the American creators of South Park and Team America, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, The Book of Mormon is just the musical you need for a hilarious night out in London. When two Mormon missionaries head to Uganda to spread the holy word, they realise just how much work they've got cut out for them. Tomorrow may be a Latter Day, but it won't be the Fourth of July! Hurry and get your Book of Mormon tickets for the Prince of Wales Theatre tonight before they all get snatched up!

Also not to be missed in the West End tonight for July 4th...

Wicked

You're not in Kansas anymore. You're in London! If you think you know everything about The Wizard of Oz, the truth is you probably don't know the half. Defy gravity at the Apollo Victoria Theatre tonight and see why Wicked, the hit prequel, midquel, and sequel to the beloved film, is so spellbindingly good.

Bitter Wheat

This story of a media mogul's #MeToo mistake might make the majority of men seem like bitter misogynists, but thankfully not all men are power-hungry sociopaths. Inspired by the real-life sexual assault scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein, American playwright David Mamet's new play Bitter Wheat at the Garrick Theatre is a thought-provoking production starring renowned American actor John Malkovich that will simply blow you away!

