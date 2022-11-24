Top Theatre Tickets This Black Friday Nov 24, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas This year, Black Friday London theatre tickets are the ideal opportunity for epic adventures at exclusive rates! Whether you take a trip to the frozen lands of Arendelle in Frozen, or you're rolling on the river at TINA: The Tina Turner Musical - take a look at our top 12 Black Friday exclusives for the best Black Friday London theatre tickets around!

1. Pretty Woman! The Musical

In this unforeseen and unlikely love story, the lives of Vivian and Edward are worlds apart. Floating through life as a bustling, wealthy businessman with his eyes on nothing but the prize, Edward stumbles across Vivian one day, as she is working the streets of Sunset Boulevard.

Edward offers Vivian a deal - to accompany him to various business events and social functions, it’s all strictly business until a fierce connection begins to ignite between the pair. As they navigate the confusing expectations of their situation, Edward concludes that he cannot live without Vivian, but can he give her the fairytale love of her dreams?

Enjoy exclusive prices on Pretty Woman The Musical, when you book by 2 December 2022!

2. Les Miserables

Revolution is in the air in Paris, will you join the fight?

The legacy continues in Cameron Mackintosh's epic production of Boublil and Schonberg's Les Miserables. With a magnificent score featuring classics such as ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘Bring Him Home’ and many more, Les Miserables has been seen by over 130 million people worldwide.

After 20 years of working on the chain gang, Jean Valjean is finally released but is branded as an outcast. As he struggles to navigate a life of prejudice and hatred, he is given a do-over by the Bishop of Digne, however, Inspector Javert is determined to bring Javery to justice.

Save up to £35 on Les Miserables tickets this Black Friday with London Theatre Direct!

3. &Juliet

Hear Juliet roar in this phenomenal reimagined take on Romeo and Juliet. What if instead of taking a dagger to the heart, Juliet takes a chance on putting her own happiness first? The euphoric musical & Juliet tells a story of female independence, set to the beat of Swedish superstar producer Max Martin’s ingenious classic. From ‘Baby One More Time’ to ‘Domino’, &Juliet will have you singing, dancing and crying all simultaneously. Join the best night out the world has ever seen with Juliet, nurse and all of her best pals, will she find true love in someone else, or will she finally discover it in herself?

Save up to £42 on tickets for & Juliet this Black Friday!

4. The Mousetrap

Catch the killer in what is perhaps the most definitive stage murder mystery of all time, from the world's best-selling novelist Agatha Christie. Seven strangers find themselves trapped within a remote countryside guesthouse as the news of a murder spreads through London. When a police officer arrives on the scene, panic ensues as it becomes clear that one of them is a killer. With panic and secrets of the past soon to be revealed, one question hangs on the lips of the group - who will be next? For over 70 years Agatha Christie’s mystery has kept audiences at the edge of their seats, the show has been performed over 28,500 times in London and has been seen by over 10 million individuals.

This Black Friday, enjoy 2 for £70 on The Mousetrap tickets with London Theatre Direct!

5. To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee’s universally acclaimed To Kill a Mockingbird has sold over 45 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling novels of all time. Now, it has been artfully reimagined for the stage by Aaron Sorkin.

Set within the racially segregated and terse times of 1930s Maycomb, Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird follows the heart-wrenching journey of Atticus Finch as he desperately attempts to defend the wrongfully accused Tom Robinson. Having provided readers with some of the most complex and iconic characters to have ever been created, To Kill a Mockingbird continues to inspire conversations of change in current generations and generations to come through its powerful insights into small-town America.

This Black Friday, book tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird and witness a story that has captivated the world for over six decades.

6. Jersey Boys

Sherry, Sherry baby! The beloved Jersey Boys takes all of the classics of The Four Seasons and brings them to life on stage in this stunning biographical musical. Inspired by the swing and swoon of the Kings of Soul, Jersey Boys is the ultimate treat for the eyes and ears. Featuring smash-hit classics such as ‘Sherry’, ‘Beggin’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘December 1963 (Oh What a Night)’, ‘My Eyes Adored You’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, ‘Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got)’, ‘Working My Way Back to You’, ‘Fallen Angel’, ‘Who Loves You’ and ‘Rag Doll’. Jersey Boys is pumped full of rock/pop numbers and a hefty dose of raw emotion, commemorating the soaring falsetto of Frankie Vallie that catapulted him to freedom.

Save up to 58% on Jersey Boys tickets this Black Friday and work your way back to all of the nostalgic hits of The Four Seasons, when you book from 21st - 30th November!

7. Oklahoma!

Forget what you think you know about Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! is a masterful modernisation that changes everything without re-writing a single word of the original text. Reimagined and re-orchestrated for the 21st century, Oklahoma! portrays the violence of the great frontier that shaped American society. It follows a community circling its wagons against an unwanted outsider.

Whilst the original competitive love narrative of Oklahoma! remains the same, Fish’s interpretation plays on all of the original cliches and turns them on their head. No longer a story of boy meets girl, the new Oklahoma! explores themes of sexism, consent, sensuality, sexuality and even gun violence.

Witnessing Daniel Fish’s take on Oklahoma! doesn’t have to break the bank! Enjoy exclusive prices for Oklahoma! tickets with London Theatre Direct, when you book by 4th December.

8. Witness for The Prosecution

You have officially been summoned for Jury Service! Agatha Christie’s arresting tale of betrayal, justice and passion transports you to the lavish courtroom settings of London County Hall. All around tension looms as the accused Lenord Vole stands trial for suspected murder. A wealthy widow has been found dead - but did he do it?

The odds are against him, and the stakes are stacked high. Prepare to be the witness for Leonard as he attempts to avoid the hangman’s noose and survive a thrilling witness testimony. Can he convince you and the jury of his innocence?

See if Leonard is innocent by booking Witness for The Prosecution tickets at exclusive prices from 21st November - 04 December 2022!

9. Wicked

Injustice and corruption fill the lands of Oz in the prequel Wicked. In Wicked, we soon discover the circumstances that led The Wicked Witch of The West to become public enemy number one of Oz. Set in the days before Dorothy followed the yellow brick road, this masterful prequel follows the unlikely bond formed between the misfit Elphaba and the popular Glinda during their days at Shiz University. However, when the Wizard aims to threaten to disturb the balance of Oz with inhumane testing, their friendship is put to a test of trust. In this portrayal of female bonds and prejudice, we are taught the ultimate lesson…to never judge a book by its cover.

Witness the heartbreaking beginnings of Elphaba by booking tickets for Wicked this Black Friday, get Wicked tickets at exclusive prices.

10. Frozen

Forced to hide away by an unforgiving society, a queen must do all that she can to protect her younger sister, even if that means sacrificing her own happiness. Frozen begins with young Elsa - unable to control the gift she lives life confined to her bedroom and cannot give her little sister the love she desires. Even with all the powers in the world, Elsa is powerless.

As the sisters grow, the secret drives them further apart, when Elsa accidentally reveals her truth, she and Anna must face the ultimate test of trust. Featuring an incredibly cheeky snowman who loves nothing more than to sunbathe, a sassy reindeer and a rugged love interest, Frozen is one of the highest-grossing, successful franchises of all time, catching the hearts of families worldwide with its messages of authenticity and love, Frozen is tied together with iconic timeless songs, such as ‘Let It Go’ and subsequent smash-hits like ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman’.

Will Elsa save Arendelle from herself and repair her relationship with her sister? See it all from the best seats in the house when you book Frozen tickets this Black Friday.

11. Back To The Future

Based on the pop culture phenomenon of the 1985 blockbuster film of the same name, Back To The FutureThe Musicalexplores the electrifying journey of Marty McFly as he discovers himself transported back in time to 1955 through a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown. Suddenly, the course of history is changed forever and in an intense fight against time, he must ensure that his parents meet and fall in love in order to save his own future before he can return to 1985.

This Black Friday treat yourself to tickets for Back To The Future and witness the story that has been enjoyed by millions for centuries. Race against time and get Back To The Future Black Friday tickets!

12. TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Watch the legacy of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll unfold in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Tina Turner is a 12-time Grammy Award winner, the first female and black artist to feature on the cover of Rolling Stone, and has been ranked on their list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. TINA: The Tina Turner Musical features all of Turner’s classic hits such as ‘The Best’ and ‘Proud Mary’.

Follow Tina from her humble Nutbush, Tennessee beginnings to her evolving into the renowned living legend of rock that she is today. See how she transcended the rules and dared to defy the boundaries of gender, age and race.

They’re simply the best! This Black Friday, treat yourself to Tina: The Tina Turner Musical tickets with London Theatre Direct.