Top shows to see this Mother’s Day Mar 6, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride If you hadn’t guessed from the clueless men circling Pandora, or the pink gin and boxes of Black Magic covering every conceivable isle in the local Tesco, Mother’s Day is fast approaching. The holiday was conceived by Anna Jarvis as a celebration of her own mother, Ann. Ann was the mother of 13 children, and organised women's groups to promote friendship and health whilst she was alive. Her daughter wanted to mark her commitment to female empowerment, friendships and relationships, and used her memorial to celebrate and champion this. More than a hundred years since the holiday was first established, Mothering Sunday continues to highlight and honour the women in our lives. Whether we’re bound to them by blood, by friendship, by love or by shared memories, these leading ladies deserve to be spoiled this weekend. And what better gift to give her, then one you can enjoy too!

Witness for the Prosecution

Is your mum glued to Alabi TV? Has she read every Thursday Murder Club book in the series, and told you who did it before the body turned cold? Are you slightly worried she could successfully hide a body (if she absolutely needed to)? Then this thrilling Agatha Christie adaptation is the show for her!

Staged at the London County Hall, this immersive retelling of Christie’s classic puts you in the jury of a high-profile murder trial. Leonard Vole, a young man accused of murdering the wealthy Emily French, is in the docks and his fate rests in your hands. So, take in all the facts, look him deep in the eyes, and ask yourself the question: do you find him innocent or guilty?

Finally find out who would make the best detective in your family and test your wits against the greatest crime writer ever.

ABBA Voyage

It’s scientifically proven that mums love ABBA. Because EVERYONE loves ABBA. Their twenty times Platinum album, Gold: Greatest Hits spent 900 weeks in the UK album charts and is still the UKs second greatest selling album of all time, with an incredible six million units sold.

ABBA Voyage is just as groundbreaking as their music. The virtual concert residency is hosted in a specially designed venue and has been delighting audiences for the past two years. The revolutionary avatars (or ABBAtars) depict the supergroup as they were back in the 1970s, and was achieved by the use of 160 camera and 4 motion capture suits.

The concert, which features a live band, is packed full of ABBAs greatest hits, including; Mamma Mia!, Dancing Queen, Waterloo and Thank You For The Music. Grab your mums’ vintage platforms and get dressed up for the ultimate feel-good night out.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Because every mum is a diamond! Bursting with more than 70 iconic hits, including anthems from Adele, David Bowie and Elton John, this scintillating score caters to everyone’s taste (unlike your mum’s car playlist).

Adapted from the Oscar winning film, the musical is even more spectacular spectacular in the flesh! Grab your mum and step into the world of splendour and old-fashioned romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

With a beautiful blend of music, drama, and spectacle, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a timeless quality that crosses generations.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Is your mum simply the best? Then this is the perfect show for her! The critically acclaimed award-winning musical celebrates the life of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Queen, detailing her record-breaking career from a tiny stage in Nutbush Tennessee to sold-out stadiums around the world.

Behind the success and sequins, Tina faced many hardships, but she never allowed herself to become defined by circumstance. She escaped a turbulent childhood and an abusive relationship, and triumphed in a predominantly white, male-dominated industry. It is an empowering true story and is the ultimate tale of girl power!

Packed with 23 iconic hits, including Proud Mary, What's Love Got to Do with It, and Simply the Best, this powerful production will have you and your mum singing the whole way home (we can only apologise to the other train passengers!)

Kiss Me, Kate

With its timeless charm, iconic score, and a starring role for every mum’s favourite, Adrian Dunbar, Kiss Me, Kate tickets are the hottest in town. In fact, some may say they’re Too Darn Hot!

Cole Porter’s backstage comedy is a joyous affair for all ages. Riffing on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the Broadway staple follows a quarrelling ex-couple who are forced to work together on a brand-new musical. Weaving the on-stage and off-stage lives of a theatre company as they navigate love, jealousy, and mistaken identities, the troupe’s adaptation of ‘Shrew’ is anything but tame.

Jam-packed with toe-tapping numbers, including Why Can’t You Behave?, Tom, Dick and Harry, and Brush Up Your Shakespeare, this classic comedy is the perfect pick-me-up and will have you and your mum in tears of laughter.

Have we given you too many choices? Take some pressure off your shoulders, and put the power in your mum hands with one of our gift vouchers!