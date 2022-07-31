Top Come From Away songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Jul 31, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Aug 8, 2022) Come From Away is the West End and Broadway hit musical based on a remarkable true story. The acclaimed production opened at London’s Phoenix Theatre in 2019 and has won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Tickets for Come From Away are booking through to 7 January 2023, which is set to be the final performance of the musical in the West End. Be sure you don’t miss out on this incredible London musical. Book now before it’s too late! Tony and Grammy nominated writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein bring this moving story to the stage with exceptional storytelling and a superb soundtrack. Check out our favourite Come From Away songs below.

5. I Am Here

This musical strikes such a perfect balance between heartbreaking and heartwarming. This song is certainly one that will tug on your heartstrings. It’s sung by Hannah who has just arrived in Gander about her son who is a firefighter in New York. She’s desperately trying to get a hold of him. ‘I Am Here’ is so raw and real; you get sucked right into the emotion.

4. Stop The World

Amongst all the chaos of 7,000 passengers needing emergency accommodation and people stranded in a place far from home, Nick and Diane find love. This song is so romantic and in part that’s due to the simplicity of it. Nick wants to capture this moment in time to be with Diane and always have it, even if just in a picture.

Another reason why this song and the story of Nick and Diane is so beautiful is because it is based on real people who found loved in Newfoundland in 2001.

3. Screech In

Screech is a type of rum that is very popular in Newfoundland. This number takes us to a bar where everyone comes together, just wanting to distract themselves and forget the circumstances for a while. This is the moment when the come from away-ers sign up to become Newfoundlanders. It’s a infectiously joyous song that always makes you want to join in and become a Newfoundlander.

2. Welcome to the Rock

‘Welcome to the Rock’ is the opening number and it begins with the residents of Gander going about their day to day business. It gives you a great feeling for who the Newfoundlanders are and really captures their spirit.

1. Me and the Sky

‘Me and the Sky’ is sung by Beverley Bass; the first female captain for a major US airline. It’s her story, about her love for planes, her journey to breaking through boundaries and becoming the first female airline pilot. This song is incredibly powerful, both literally and emotionally.