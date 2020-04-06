Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Come From Away Tickets at the Phoenix Theatre, London

    Come From Away

    Come From Away tickets are now available for the Phoenix Theatre run starring Alice Fearn.

    1042 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 10+
    Running time
    1hr 40min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking through 15 October 2022
    Content
    Recommended for children aged 10 and above.
    Access
    There will be a Captioned performance on Thursday 28th April 2022 at 19:30, an Audio Described performance on Saturday 14th May at 14:30 and a BSL Interpreted (Signed) performance on Monday 4th July at 19:30

    Come From Away Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (1042 customer reviews)

    Cherie R Litwiller

    6 April 20

    Fantastic show! Loved it!

    Ursula Booz

    21 March 20

    Come From Away was the best musical I have ever seen. Very impressive staging with good music and humour and sensitiveness. It was extremely energetic and I was surprised that I had to laugh quite a lot considering the subject matter. The scene where one Jewish man confessed to be Jewish and then everybody with various religious beliefs prayed together was incredibly touching and truly wonderful. This is a BRILLIANT musical and I will recommend it to everybody!

    Next Available Performances of Come From Away

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022

    Who appears in Come From Away

    Jennie Scott

    Alice Fearn
    Michael Wharley

    Kate Graham
    Phil Sharp

    Ricardo Castro
    Adam Smith

    Stuart Hickey
    Steve Lawton

    Tarinn Callender
    John Clark

    Cat Simmons
    JK Photography London

    Mark Dugdale
    Phil Sharpe

    James Doherty
    Pharic Scott

    Jennifer Tierney
    Pieter Lawman

    Jonathan Andrew Hume
    Sam Mackay

    Micha Richardson
    Wolf Marloh

    Alasdair Harvey
    Nicholas Dawkes

    Emma Salvo
    Wolf Marloh

    Mary Doherty
    Isaac Peral

    Sorelle Marsh
    Adam Hills

    Harry Morrison
    Nick James

    Jenna Boyd
    Paul Nicholas Dyke

    Alexander McMorran
    Talbot Lee

    Matthew Whennell-Clark

    Come From Away news

    Win Come From Away 3rd Birthday poster set - Terms and Conditions 30/3/2022, 8am
    Enter our competition for the chance to win some Come From Away pin badges 17/2/2022, 8.03am
    #TicketTuesday Come From Away 30/11/2021, 8am
    5 reasons to see Come From Away 10/9/2021, 2.40pm

    Tags:

    MusicalHistoryHalf TermContemporaryOur PicksSomething A Little DifferentAmbassador Theatre GroupBlack Friday 2021Show Vouchers

    We use cookies