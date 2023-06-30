Top 5 theatre shows for Teenagers Jun 30, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Nothing beats the sweet sound of the final school bell! It’s time to wave goodbye to those pesky exams and say hello to summer adventures. Whether you’ve finished signing shirts on your last day of secondary school or you’ve just compiled a list of trusty uni essentials, there’s a rock n’ roll rebel and hopeless romantic in all of us waiting to be explored. Stuck on what to see? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered - check out these top 5 theatre shows for teenagers!

1. We Will Rock You

Flash forward 300 years, the future is dystopian and globally corporate. Planet Earth has been rebranded as Planet Mall, and in this bleak reality, all forms of non-computer-generated music have been banned.

The power of melody is held behind bars, but within the darkness, a courageous band of young rebels undertakes a daring mission to save the soul of rock n’ roll and soar over the oppressive reign of the sinister Killer Queen, CEO of Globalsoft - while rescuing Brian May’s guitar from the remains of Wembley stadium along the way!

Music never dies, set your heart alight with freedom. with the iconic hits of Queen, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," and "Don't Stop Me Now,".

2. Grease

This summer, the diners are opening their doors for the slicked-back, leather-clad T Birds and the bubble-gum-blowing Pink Ladies, who are bringing the rebellious teen spirit to Rydell High.

At the centre of the story, you’ll find a summer romance between too-cool-for-school Danny Zuko and the ever-so-sweet-but-shy, Sandy Dumbrowski. They shared a secret romance by the sea and swore an oath, but now back at school, peer pressure and cliques are making their love go the quarter mile.

Can Danny remain the cool dude he longs to be and still make Sandra-dee his girl? This classic show features iconic songs like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "You're the One That I Want,". So hold your head high, take a deep breath and sigh…

3. Heathers

The cult classic film of the same name has had a killer adaptation! Meet Veronica Sawyer, a senior longing to be part of the ultra-cool gal group who rule Westerberg High: the elusive Heathers, a clique as equally cruel as they are popular.

When Veronica sways the influence of leader Heather Chadler, she finds her status changes overnight. However, in this school, popularity comes with dire consequences, and when the mysterious Jason Dean enters her life, their fateful connection unravels into something far more sinister than after-school detention…

This musical delves into the dark and gritty world of high school hierarchy, and is as deliciously cold as any slushy.

4. Wicked

There’s no envy here, as Elphaba is green with self-assurance and determination to set the world right! Wicked is the bewitching prequel to Dorothy’s journey across the land of Oz. It peers into the crystal ball at a young Elphaba and Glinda as they navigate a world that’s rapidly changing due to the rise of outside forces.

The story delves into the young witches’ hardships. Their powers, values and sistership are put to trial. As you journey along the rolling hills of Oz, you'll witness an unlikely friendship blossom. With show-stopping numbers like "Defying Gravity" and "Popular," this fantastical musical will leave you inspired to shape your own destiny.

5. The Crown Jewels

History lessons don’t have to be so boring! In this righteous new comedy, based on one of the most improbably royal capers in British history, the Charismatic and unexpected Colonel Blood, along with a trio of misfits, is plotting the grandest heist known to man: stealing the Crown Jewels in plain sight.

Reigning monarch Charles II can’t afford a royal scandal, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels…

It would be criminal to miss this rowdy royal affair. Discover the riddles, scandals, and mysteries surrounding these treasures. With an exceptionally star-studded cast, written by BAFTA award-winning Simon Nye, and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, The Ladykillers), this show delivers heaps of royal splendour.