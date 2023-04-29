Menu
    Top 5 shows to see this International Dance Day

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Jump and twirl into the magical world of dance this International Dance Day! With timeless classics and innovative contemporary pieces, the stage is set with some of the greatest dance shows around! Take a look at our top 5 dance shows to see this International Dance Day - you’ll be rushing to buy your own dancing shoes in no time!

    English National Ballet’s Nutcracker

    Nothing compares to the festive charm of The Nutcracker. This fairy ballet follows Clara and her magical Christmas adventures. As she travels through the Land of Sweets, she encounters the Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and a host of enchanting characters. With an iconic score by the famed Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and breathtaking choreography, this ballet is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season. The Nutcracker has seen numerous adaptations since 1892: English National Ballet’s Nutcracker is one of the best, featuring over 100 dancers and musicians!

    Giselle

    Giselle is a hauntingly beautiful ballet that has captured the hearts of audiences since its premiere well over a century ago. The emotionally charged, romantic classic tells the story of a peasant girl who falls for a nobleman, only to discover that he is betrothed to another. Heartbroken, Giselle dies and joins the ranks of the Wilis, vengeful spirits who haunt the forest at night. This ballet is a perfect showcase for a ballerina's technical skills, and emotional depth, and a stunning tribute to the power of love and forgiveness. Another stunning revival by the English National Ballet, this production of Giselle features Adolphe Adam’s rich and detailed score and is performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

    Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

    Directed and choreographed by Sir Matthew Bourne OBE, this modern retelling of Shakespeare's tragic love story takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the streets of Verona to the heart of a forbidden love story. Despite the rules of a society that strives to keep them apart, our two young lovers Romeo and Juliet are about to risk it all to be together. 

    Matthew Bourne's innovative choreography and bold vision transform the production into a contemporary masterpiece, exploring themes of prejudice, violence and the power of youthful devotion - all set to the music of Prokofiev’s original score.

    Shen Yun 

    Shen Yun is a magnificent display of human creativity and resilience, showcasing the enduring power of art. With more than 100 performers adorned in intricate costumes and stunning visual effects, the production represents the rich beauty and spirituality of 5,000 years of human civilization. Through classical Chinese dance, music, and storytelling, Shen Yun brings to life the wisdom and creativity of ancient poets, warriors, and sages who have inspired generations. Despite being banned from performing in mainland China, Shen Yun's talented artists travel the world to share their cultural treasures with audiences everywhere, serving as a poignant reminder that the human spirit can never be silenced.

    Northern Ballet: The Great Gatsby

    The roaring 20s are alive and kicking in the Northern Ballet's thrilling production of The Great Gatsby. This glittering ballet tells the story of the enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby and his ill-fated quest for love and acceptance. With a jazz-infused score and choreography that fuses classical ballet with contemporary dance, this production is a feast for the eyes and ears, showcasing stunning sets and masterful storytelling. Northern Ballet is renowned for its ability to convert beloved stories into jaw-dropping ballets, with popular productions including The Little Mermaid, Dracula, The Nutcracker, and Beauty & the Beast

    Bonus show - Newsies 

    Newsies is a musical adapted from the popular Disney film. The story takes inspiration from the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 and revolves around Jack Kelly, a charming newsboy who leads a group of streetwise teenagers known as the 'newsies'. These boys yearn for better lives beyond the harsh streets of turn-of-the-century New York City. However, their lives take a turn when publishing giants Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst decide to increase the distribution price, which directly impacts the meagre earnings of the newsies. Jack and his gang rally other newsies throughout the city and initiate a strike to protect their livelihoods and stand up for what's right. The dancing is high-energy and athletic and incorporates elements of tap, ballet and jazz.

