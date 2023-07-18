Top 5 Matilda the Musical moments Jul 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Matilda’s parents are glued to the television day in and day out, blissfully unaware of their daughter's extraordinary talents. Eventually, they enrol her in school and place her straight into the clutches of the infamous Trunchull, who believes that children are truly revolting and that Matilda is a ‘nasty little troublemaking goblin’. Little does she know that Matilda only makes trouble for those who deserve it, and the so-called ‘revolting’ children are about to start a revolution! Matilda the Musical has been inspiring audiences for over a decade, and has since been adapted into a smash-hit film and is filled to the brim with timeless Tim Minchin classics. Read on for 5 Matilda the Musical moments from the beloved adaptation of Roald Dahl’s timeless story!

1. When the children overthrow Miss Trunchbull

There’s nothing more satisfying than scaring a tyrannical monster into fleeing! Matilda leads the children to victory by using her special powers during ‘Chalk Writing’. By telepathically writing warning messages on the blackboard, she leads Miss Trunchbull to believe that she is being haunted by the ghost of Miss Honey’s father. Miss Trunchbull runs away, and the children openly revolt. They explode into song and dance (the marvellous ‘Revolting Children’), and we see that never again will the chokey door slam, oh, and that sometimes being a little bit naughty actually works in our favour!

It is an epic underdog victory. Throughout her life, mean adults have told Matilda that she’s too big, too small, too this and too that! But, she’s able to prove them all wrong with a flick of the eyes (and some seriously smart thinking).

2. When Bruce eats the cake

Who could forget when the legendary Bruce Bogtrotter bravely devours an entire chocolate cake in one sitting during ‘Bruce’? A punishment imposed by Miss Trunchbull. At first, he seems happy to dig in, but then things take a nasty turn. It appears that Trunchbull has won this round, but the students cheer Bruce on, and he is able to eat every last crumb (followed by a gigantic burp).

This glorious moment of student rebellion against Trunchbull's viscous reign is one of the most heartwarming moments in Matilda. Bruce's resilience and iconic act represent all that the story is about. His success inspires Matilda, Miss Honey, and the other students. Although Trunchbull still punishes him by taking him out to the Chokey, it marks a turning point in the story that gives Matilda the confidence she needs to realise that she can defeat Trunchbull.

3. When Miss Trunchbull showcases her Olympian strength

When it comes to rules, Miss Trunchbull expects all children to adhere. Her passion for hammer-throwing is well-known, and her Olympic past is evident in every intimidating step she takes and every song she sings.

Trunchbull sets her sights on poor Amanda Thripp and her pigtails. After calling Amanda’s mother a twit, she grabs Amanda by the pigtails and swings her multiple times, sending her flying through the sky. This moment perfectly captures Trunchbull's peculiar form of discipline. It is absurd, hilariously outrageous, and utterly unforgettable.

4. When Matilda superglues her dads’ hat

For Matilda, size is no barrier to making a big impact, especially when you have a brain like hers. Throughout the story, Matilda is treated with contempt by her parents. One day, she decides to bite back by putting superglue on the rim of her father's hat, leading to chaos. Glueing her father's hat is one of the earliest moments that lead to Matilda taking a stand against her mistreatment.

This moment represents a pivotal point for Matilda. Despite her young age, glueing her father's hat shows that she's resourceful and has the ability to think outside the box. In a world where she often feels unheard and dismissed, this small act of defiance allows her to feel in control of her own path.

5. When Matilda finally gets to live with Miss Honey

It's a happy ending for everyone involved (except for the Wormwoods and Miss Trunchbull). Matilda successfully overthrows Miss Trunchbull and finally finds herself on her way to the loving home she deserves. Both Matilda and Miss Honey have endured significant hardships, but now things are looking up for them.

Miss Honey becomes the new headmistress and inherits her father's house and wealth. This turn of events ensures that she will have security and stability. As for Matilda, her dreams of a happy ending are finally coming true. The musical concludes with an emotive note, featuring a reprise of ‘When I Grow Up’ and ‘Naughty.’, and you can’t help but think of all the wonderful adventures that lay ahead for Matilda and Miss Honey.

Matilda the Musical tickets are available now!

