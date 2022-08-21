Top 5 Mamma Mia songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Aug 21, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End’s ultimate feel-good musical will transport you to a Greek island paradise where it’s always sunny! The smash-hit show has been wowing audiences for over 20 years in London, with over 9 million people having had the time of their life at the musical. Now playing for 23 years, tickets for Mamma Mia are as in demand as ever. A story of love, friendship and self-discovery is told through timeless ABBA songs. Here are our top 5 Mamma Mia songs.

5. Gimme Gimme Gimme

The ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’ scene in the musical is giving the ultimate party vibes complete with the most out-there outfits! It’s Sophie’s hen-do night and her friends sing this ABBA banger, and you will desperately want to join in.

4. Lay All Your Love On Me

‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ is cheesy, fun, silly and sexy, all at the same time! It’s a duet between Sophie and Sky, who are awaiting their upcoming wedding!

3. Does Your Mother Know?

It was really hard to place this song because it is certainly a #1 contender, but that being said, aren’t they all? ‘Does Your Mother Know?’ is sang by Tanya, putting Pepper, who is pursuing her, in his place. It’s the ultimate sassy, girl-power song!

2. Mamma Mia

No Mamma Mia musical song ranking is complete without the title track! ‘Mamma Mia’ is sung by Donna when she discovers Sophie’s little secret – her three possible dads on the island after 20 years!

1. The Winner Takes It All

‘The Winner Takes It All’ has to take the number one spot! Currently sang in the West End production by Mazz Murray (who plays Donna), it is the ultimate ballad and will leave you stunned. The power of Donna Sheridan is unmatched!