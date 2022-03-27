Top 5 Back to the Future The Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday Mar 27, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End’s smash-hit musical Back to the Future The Musical recently won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Musical and was also nominated for an impressive seven Olivier Awards. The musical has released its Original Cast Recording and was in the Top 5 UK Official Compilation Charts. It features new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard plus the beloved hits from the films including 'The Power of Love' and 'Johnny B. Goode'. Check out our top five tracks for this #StageySoundtrackSunday

5. Pretty Baby

This is a new song written for the musical and is sung by the character of Lorraine who is Marty’s mum. This number is fairly comedic as it is Lorraine singing about her son Marty who she believes is Calvin Klein.

4. Gotta Start Somewhere

Cedric Neal plays the character of Mayor Goldie Wilson who sings this track in the show and on the Original Cast Recording. The number is upbeat and super fun, as well as being very catchy! Thankfully you can sing along to your heart's content when you listen to the album at home.

3. Put Your Mind To It

‘Put Your Mind To It’ is sung by Olly Dobson and Hugh Coles who play Marty and George McFly respectively. This song is about Marty teaching George to be more confident in his desperate attempt to bring his parents together.

2. Back In Time

‘Back In Time’ is popularly known for being in the Back to the Future film and was originally performed by American rock band Huey Lewis and the News. The song is performed in the musical by Olly Dobson and Roger Bart (Doc Brown).

1. The Power of Love

‘The Power of Love’ is also popularly known for its inclusion in the Back to the Future film. The number is performed in the musical by Marty and the Pinheads (Marty’s band) and is a really high moment of the show.