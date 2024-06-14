Tony Award Winners in the West End

Ariana DeBose will be doing the thing (again), as she hosts the 77th annual Tony Awards at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Sunday 16 June.

West End transfer Cabaret is up for eight awards, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Eddie Redmayne. There’s also British interest in the form of Here Lies Love, a musical based on former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos created by Talking Heads’ David Byrne and iconic DJ Fatboy Slim. The musicians are up for Best Original Score - fingers crossed we get to hear the tunes live this side of the pond soon!

What we don’t have to wish for however, is the incredible 11 Tony winning shows that are already playing in the West End! The capital really has the cream of the crop with an impressive 85 wins between the current London locals. How many of the critically acclaimed shows have you seen?

A Chorus Line (1976)

Wins: 9

Nominations: 12

Twelve nominations, nine wins and one singular sensation, A Chorus Line is the ultimate stagey show for theatre fans! Jam packed with jazz hands, the show won the hearts of audiences and critics alike when it opened on Broadway in 1976.

Guys and Dolls (1951)

Wins: 5

Nominations: 5

Guys and Dolls had five rolls of the dice at the 1951 Tony Awards, and they couldn’t stop winning - taking home all of the awards they were nominated for, including Best Musical. The musical first opened in 1950 and ran for an impressive 1,200 performances, but you will have to hurry if you want to see the current West End run. The multi award-winning adaptation is set to close on 4 January 2025.

Kiss Me, Kate (1949)

Wins: 5

Nominations: 5

Their production of Taming of the Shrew couldn’t have gone much worse, but for the company of Kiss Me, Kate the 1949 Tony awards couldn’t have gone much better! The show about a show showed up five times to collect all of the awards they were nominated for, including the inaugural Best Musical prize. The current production is also full of firsts, with Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block both making their West End musical debut!

Hello Dolly! (1964)

Wins: 10

Nominations: 11

It wasn’t a quick Hello for Dolly at the 1964 awards, she graced the stage a whopping ten times to collect all of her awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design (how could she not with all of those scene stealing hats!) Olivier award winner Imelda Staunton will be playing the iconic matchmaker at the London Palladium this summer, following a long line of esteemed actresses who have taken on the role.

Cabaret (1967)

Wins: 8

Nominations: 11

Cabaret willkommen(ed) an impressive eight wins at the 1967 ceremony, including Best Musical, Best Choreography and Best Original Score. Eddie Reydemane, who originated the role of the Emcee in the newest adaptation of the show in the West End, will be hoping for similar success at this year's ceremony, as he’s currently treading the boards in Broadway transfer!