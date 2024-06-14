Menu
    Tony Award Winners in the West End

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Ariana DeBose will be doing the thing (again), as she hosts the 77th annual Tony Awards at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on Sunday 16 June. 

    West End transfer Cabaret is up for eight awards, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Eddie Redmayne. There’s also British interest in the form of Here Lies Love, a musical based on former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos created by Talking Heads’ David Byrne and iconic DJ Fatboy Slim. The musicians are up for Best Original Score - fingers crossed we get to hear the tunes live this side of the pond soon! 

    What we don’t have to wish for however, is the incredible 11 Tony winning shows that are already playing in the West End! The capital really has the cream of the crop with an impressive 85 wins between the current London locals. How many of the critically acclaimed shows have you seen?

    A Chorus Line (1976)

    Wins: 9 

    Nominations: 12

    Twelve nominations, nine wins and one singular sensation, A Chorus Line is the ultimate stagey show for theatre fans! Jam packed with jazz hands, the show won the hearts of audiences and critics alike when it opened on Broadway in 1976. 

    Guys and Dolls (1951)

    Wins: 5

    Nominations: 5

    Guys and Dolls had five rolls of the dice at the 1951 Tony Awards, and they couldn’t stop winning - taking home all of the awards they were nominated for, including Best Musical. The musical first opened in 1950 and ran for an impressive 1,200 performances, but you will have to hurry if you want to see the current West End run. The multi award-winning adaptation is set to close on 4 January 2025. 

    Kiss Me, Kate (1949)

    Wins: 5

    Nominations: 5

    Their production of Taming of the Shrew couldn’t have gone much worse, but for the company of Kiss Me, Kate the 1949 Tony awards couldn’t have gone much better! The show about a show showed up five times to collect all of the awards they were nominated for, including the inaugural Best Musical prize. The current production is also full of firsts, with Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block both making their West End musical debut! 

    Hello Dolly! (1964)

    Wins: 10

    Nominations: 11

    It wasn’t a quick Hello for Dolly at the 1964 awards, she graced the stage a whopping ten times to collect all of her awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design (how could she not with all of those scene stealing hats!) Olivier award winner Imelda Staunton will be playing the iconic matchmaker at the London Palladium this summer, following a long line of esteemed actresses who have taken on the role.

    Cabaret (1967)

    Wins: 8

    Nominations: 11

    Cabaret willkommen(ed) an impressive eight wins at the 1967 ceremony, including Best Musical, Best Choreography and Best Original Score. Eddie Reydemane, who originated the role of the Emcee in the newest adaptation of the show in the West End, will be hoping for similar success at this year's ceremony, as he’s currently treading the boards in Broadway transfer!

    Phantom of the Opera (1988)

    Wins: 7

    Nominations: 10

    The Phantom certainly got inside the minds of the Tony Voters, as the committee ensured the musical won seven awards at the 1988 awards show. His power of persuasion has been even more evident in the UK with West End theatregoers lining up outside His Majesty's Theatre to see the entrancing production again and again. After taking home four Olivier awards in 1986, the musical recently celebrated its 15,000th performance (you’d think after all that time they would have got their chandelier fixed) 

    The Book of Mormon (2011)

    Wins: 9

    Nominations: 14

    Say Hello to the nine time Tony winner, The Book of Mormon! The sinfully funny show had one hell of a time at the 2011 Tony’s, picking up wins for Best Musical and (naturally for a show based on one) Best Book. The show, written by South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, was even hailed as ‘the best musical of this century’ by The New York Times.

    Hamilton (2016)

    Wins: 11

    Nominations: 13

    Surely everyone’s heard the name, man?! The Guardian ranked Hamilton the second-greatest theatrical work since 2000, and Barack Obama joked that the musical is "the only thing Dick Cheney and I agree on." It’s also a show about history that made history, following its 11 wins at the Tony awards, including Best Musical, the U.S. Department of the Treasury reversed its plans to take Hamilton off of the $10 bill! 

    Hadestown (2019)

    Wins: 8

    Nominations: 14

    The multi award-winning musical only took the train to London a few months ago, but it has been delighting American audiences for years. Due to overwhelming audience demand at the 2016 world premiere, the hellraising musical quickly became the longest-running show in the New York Theatre Workshop’s 40-year history. The musical, which fuses Greek mythology and a folk and blues-inspired score, received 14 nominations (the most for the evening), and took home wins for Best Musical and Best Original Score. 

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical (2019)

    Wins: 10

    Nominations: 14

    The megamix musical had a spectacular spectacular night at the 2021 ceremony (the awards show wasn’t on in 2020 when the show was first eligible, we forget the reason why). The production really was the sparkling diamond of the evening picking up ten awards, the most of any show that night, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Orchestration. 

    Wicked (2004)

    Wins: 3

    Nominations: 10

    Wicked was pretty Popular at the Tony’s, picking up three wins at the awards ceremony two decades ago, including Best Actress for Idina Menzel. The love for the musical has only grown since, with the spellbinding show recently becoming the West Ends tenth longest running production. And, as it’s 18 years old in London, it could have a glass (or two) of bubbly to celebrate! 

