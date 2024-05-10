Menu
    Todrick Hall to join Shrek the Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Acclaimed singer-songwriter, and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Todrick Hall, is set to paint London green, as he joins the previously announced Antony Lawrence (Shrek), Joanne Clifton (Princess Fiona), James Gillan (Lord Farquaad) and Cherece Richards (Dragon) in Shrek the Musical!

    The choreographer and YouTube sensation will be serving fairytale realness as he steps (hooves?) into the role of everyone’s favourite speed-talking sidekick, Donkey! No stranger to the stage, Todrick made his Broadway debut in The Colour Purple and went on to join the original Broadway cast of Memphis. He has also starred as Lola in Kinky Boots, Ogie in Waitress; and played Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway and the West End.

    He recently played Nurse in Wild About You and has originated the role of Sean in Burlesque in the UK, for which he also contributed multiple songs. He has worked with megastars Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande as well as written, co-produced and released 17 studio albums.

    Swapping Ariana Grande for a Grande orge, Hall’s latest adventure see’s him travelling to the land of Far Far Away. The award-winning musical brings to life the world of Shrek live on stage in an unforgettable production to melt hearts of all ages. Dreamwork’s spectacular musical is based on their much-loved Oscar winning animated film.

    The creative team includes acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde), co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), set and costume designer Philip Witcomb (Bonnie and Clyde). Further creative team includes lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison and projection designer Nina Dunn.

    Book Shrek the Musical tickets today!

    Playing for a strictly limited run from 19 July 2024, don’t miss your chance to see this magical musical. It’s going to be shrektacular!

    By Sian McBride

