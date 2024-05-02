Titanique confirms London transfer!

All aboard! The off-broadway phenomenon, Titanique, will be setting sail later this year, and it is set to dock in Theatreland!

The madcap musical premiered in Los Angeles back in 2017, before charting course for an off-Broadway run at The Asylum Theatre in 2022, where it then made its final stop at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The production won the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Musical and for lead performer (Marla Mindelle) and costume design (Alejo Vietti).In addition to the Lucille Lortel wins, the production also picked up an Off Broadway Alliance Award and an Obie Award, and was nominated for Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Choice awards. They really have a boatload of accolades!