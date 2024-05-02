Titanique confirms London transfer!
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
All aboard! The off-broadway phenomenon, Titanique, will be setting sail later this year, and it is set to dock in Theatreland!
The madcap musical premiered in Los Angeles back in 2017, before charting course for an off-Broadway run at The Asylum Theatre in 2022, where it then made its final stop at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The production won the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Musical and for lead performer (Marla Mindelle) and costume design (Alejo Vietti).In addition to the Lucille Lortel wins, the production also picked up an Off Broadway Alliance Award and an Obie Award, and was nominated for Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Choice awards. They really have a boatload of accolades!
The award winning musical opens with Céline Dion hijacking a Titanic Museum tour. Whilst she has a captive audience (literally) she enchants them with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue.
Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia and heart. We would go on, but we’ll leave that to Céline
