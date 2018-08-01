Tim Howar cast as the new Phantom in Phantom of the Opera Aug 1, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Canadian-born actor and singer Tim Howar is set to portray the new Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre. The show has been running in the West End for an astonishing 33 years.

Tim Howar is set to lead the cast of The Phantom of the Opera following his successful performance as Freddie Trumper in the West End revival of Chess, which ran at the London Coliseum just a few months ago. His other stage credits include Freddie in the West End revival of On the Town (2018), Ozzie in the ENO production of Tonight’s the Night (2005), Stuart Clutterbuck in the original London production of Peggy Sue Got Married (2003), Michael in the original London production of Rent (2001) and Roger Davis in the Broadway production of Les Miserables (1996). The star made headlines on the opening night of Chess when he had to leave the show midway through to see his wife who had just gone into labour.

Howar, who is known for being a vocalist for the pop-rock band Mike + Mechanics, will play the Phantom from 3 September until 8 December, replacing Ben Lewis, who has portrayed the role since 2017. Producer of The Phantom of the Opera Cameron Mackintosh proclaimed that Howar’s voice during auditions blew him away, as he brought a fresh, new approach to the ‘iconic score’ and ‘legendary role.’

Also joining the cast are Kimberly Blake and Ross Dawes, who will be playing Carlotta Giudicelli and Monsieur Firmin respectively. Jeremy Taylor and Kelly Mathieson will continue in their roles as Raoul and Christine Daae.

The Phantom of the Opera is currently booking until 2 March 2019.

