You’ve spent the day shopping and seeing the sites. Or you’ve been chained to your desk all day. Whatever the case, you want something fun to do in the evening. Lucky for you, London is one of the best cities in the world, and your choices are endless. Did we say lucky? We mean tricky. There are so many options it’s easy to be paralysed and do nothing. Let us narrow it down for you. Here are the best things to do in London in the evening.

15 Things to do in London in the evening

1. Go to see a musical

This one seems like a no-brainer. Being a short tube ride from the home of musical theatre is possibly the greatest thing in the world. The West End has some of the best musicals available globally. From the longest-running musical Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre to hot new shows like The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion and Disney’s Hercules at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, you can’t go wrong.

2. Go to a roller disco

Okay. Calling it a roller disco might be a bit of an exaggeration, but Starlight Express is a glitzy visual wonder that will make you want to go and find a real roller rink. Roller skating’s easy, right? At least the stars of the show make it look like it.

3. Pay a visit to the gods

Yes, London is full of beautiful cathedrals, churches, and other holy places, but we’re thinking less pious and quiet, more ancient and mythical.

Greek myth retellings are currently the one. Talking of the one, you can see The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at The Other Palace right now. And if you’re more about a zero to hero, Disney’s Hercules is coming to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane this year. For those looking for something a bit more down and dirty, why not venture to Hadestown where you can see the story of Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades and Persephone unfold?

4. Get a history lesson

Yes, visiting London’s free museums is one of the noblest and most worthwhile things to do in London in the evening, but let’s throw some fun into the history mix.

Learn about the War of Independence while watching Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Want something closer to home? Why not try SIX at the Vaudeville Theatre where you can learn more about Henry VIII's wives? Looking for something between the two? Jump ship and join the Titanique at the Criterion Theatre. Who said learning had to be boring?

5. See a show outside

From May to September, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre opens its doors for a unique theatrical experience. Past productions have included Fiddler On The Roof, The Little Shop of Horrors, and Evita. It’s a beautiful way to see an amazing show and get some fresh air. And experiencing the sun setting during your performance? Perfection.

6. Stroll down the South Bank

There’s nothing like a walk down the Thames at dusk. The lights are twinkling on the river, the restaurants are buzzing, and the vibes are vibing. It’s the perfect time to explore and admire the National Theatre, Royal Festival Hall, and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Throughout the year, the South Bank is home to many stalls and markets offering food and trinkets - making it an even better time.

7. Visit a unique restaurant

The capital is a foodie's heaven. It boasts some of the best and most unique restaurants in the country. Including the Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience. Enjoy a three-course meal served to you by the most famous hoteliers in Britain at this immersive dining event.

If you're craving a more traditional meal, there are countless pre-theatre restaurants in London that offer mouth-watering food.

8. Go to a puppet show

When was the last time you went to a puppet show? It may not jump out at you as one of the best things to do in London in the evening, but when it’s My Neighbour Totoro, you may think otherwise.

The multi-award-winning show is a stunning adaptation of the classic Studio Ghibli film. With puppets ranging from fist-sized soot sprites to gargantuan mythical cat bears, it’s an absolute wonder. And it’ll be opening at the Gillian Lynne Theatre this year.

9. Go to a party

Fancy going to a party but want to be in bed by 11.30pm? Then head to The O2 where you can eat, dance, and have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA! The Party. Join the wedding festivities and get that Mediterranean feel as you’re plunged into an immersive experience. Dine on a delicious four-course meal, dance to some ABBA tunes and then jump on the Jubilee line home. Who could want anything more? It’s one of the perfect things to do in London in the evening.

10. Scare yourself silly

Who doesn’t love an adrenaline rush? Now, bungee jumps, rock climbing, and other extreme sports are generally daytime experiences, so we have the perfect thrilling activity for you.

Get more from your favourite TV show and get those goosebumps bumping by seeing Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Expanding on the story of season four, we jump back in time and see Henry Creel’s origin story. It’s ideal for any fans eagerly awaiting season five. Or anyone who enjoys a jump scare.

11. Get a babysitter for the evening

Sorry, we meant see a babysitter for the evening. Get tickets to see the hilarious Mrs Doubtfire in the critically acclaimed musical stage adaptation before it ends 26 April 2025.

Return to your youth and relive the excitement and joy you had when you first watched the hilarious story.

Join Daniel as he tries to win back the affections of his wife and children by dressing up like an elderly Scottish lady. As the domestically challenged middle-aged man discovers what it means to run a household and be a family, things go awry in the funniest way. Believe us when we say it’s fire.

12. Go to a concert

Come on, now. Who wants to go to a concert where the main act doesn't start until 10pm and the floor is sticky with who knows what. Instead, opt for a more civilised evening concert to hear music from some of history’s favourite bands.

Experience ABBA like it’s 1979 at ABBA Voyage. State-of-the-art ABBAtars will perform their greatest hits on stage, just like they would have done four decades ago.

Or put on your blue suede shoes and celebrate the music of Elvis Precisely with The Elvis Years.

13. Pop down the boozer

Not any boozer. For it to be one of the best things to do in London in the evening, you have to go to a very specific boozer. Hidden in the Arts Theatre is The Choir of Man - a celebration of companionship, music and pubs. During the 90-minute show, a bunch of extremely talented men will perform hit songs while dishing out crisps and drinks to a lucky few. It’s one of the most relaxed shows in town.

14. Solve a murder

Are you always one step ahead? Test out your detective skills in Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Join a motley crew at a snowed-in mansion as they try to discover the identity of the murderer among them. It’s been entertaining people for over 70 years, so how could it not be one of the best things to do in London in the evening?

15. Have a Wicked time

Popular? Yes. For good reason. If you’ve already experienced the Oscar winning film, then it’s the perfect time to see the stage show. Featuring some of the most challenging and impressive vocals in the West End, plus a story about friendship and self-belief, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre is the perfect pick-me-up in almost any situation.

How to spend one evening in London?

The best thing to do when planning an evening in London is to be prepared. Plan your routes. Give yourself extra time in case your train gets cancelled, tubes are packed or buses don’t show up. Once you get the logistics sorted, you can pick from an endless list of activities.

Whether it’s seeing one of London’s best musicals or West End’s best plays, opting for something to do in London for free or you want an adventure in London alone, we’re here to help you have the best time while you spend one evening in London.