    Heading to the city for a good time? Here are 15 things to do in London at night.

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    There is such a thing as too much choice. And London is a fine example of that. When you’re planning a big trip into the big smoke, it can be overwhelming. Let us help guide you. Below are 15 of the best things to do in London at night so you can concentrate on your travel plans and not worry about your entertainment plans.

    See a musical

    The West End has the best musicals. We’re talking worldwide. So don’t waste this trip to London. Book a show. You can see everything from Why Am I So Single? to Les Misérables. Want to take a trip back in time? Why not see the multi-award-winning Hamilton? There are so many amazing shows to see. And coming to London and not seeing a musical is like going to Italy and not eating pasta.

    Enjoy an immersive dining experience

    One of the ultimate things to do in London at night is dinner and a show. Why not combine them?

    Step into the outrageous and interactive Faulty Towers the Dining Experience to get a taste of the iconic British TV show. Join the accident-prone hotelier and his band of misfits as they make you cackle with glee and serve you a three-course meal.

    You don’t have to fly to Greece to get a taste of the Med. Just venture to Zone 2. Join the festivities at the ABBA spectacular MAMMA MIA! The Party. You can dance, you can dine, you can have the time of your life at this immersive dining experience based on the classic movie. Enjoy a four-course meal while actors and dancers entertain you, then become the dancing queen at a post-dinner disco.

    Go celebrity spotting

    When you’re in a big city like London, you’re never too far from a famous face. But if you have celebrity spotting in mind, we have a super easy trick for you. Book a ticket to their show. At the moment, Jodie Whittaker is in The Duchess at Trafalgar Theatre, David Tennant is starring in Macbeth at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Mark Strong is in Oedipus at Wyndham’s Theatre, Mathew Baynton is in A Midsummer’s Night Dream at the Barbican, Lily Collins is in Barcelona, Steve Coogan is in Dr. Strangelove at the Noël Coward, Vanessa Williams in The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre, and Mark Rylance is in Juno and the Paycock at the Gielgud Theatre! Phew

    And it doesn’t end there! There are loads of other star-studded shows coming up in 2025.

    Go to the circus

    Practise those oohs and aahs because you can see one of the best circus acts on the planet right here in London. Cirque du Soleil will be returning to the Royal Albert Hall in January 2025. So not only are you seeing a world-class show, you’ll get to visit an iconic landmark.

    See some stand-up

    There are plenty of comedy clubs in London. From The Comedy Store to The Top Secret Comedy Club, you can see up-and-comers alongside some of the biggest names in Giggle Town. But if you want to guarantee seeing your fav, why not book their special?

    Billy Bailey’s Thoughtifier will be playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and Sandi Toksvig and the QI elves will be at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

    Have a laugh at a comedy

    If stand-up isn’t your thing, but you still want a laugh, why not book tickets to a comedy show? From improv musicals such as Showstopper! The Improvised Musical to farcical nonsense like The Play That Goes Wrong, a comedy show is one of the best things to do in London at night.

    Get a bit cheeky with some adult entertainment

    For the hen parties. For the girls’ nights out. For the boys’ nights out. For the sheer hell of it, head to Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino. The stage adaptation of the hit film will raise the temperature on those cold city nights.

    Go to a concert

    If music be the food of love, play on! You can see the superstars at the O2 or Wembley, or - for a more affordable option - you can experience a state-of-the-art performance featuring the superstars of yesteryear. At ABBA Voyage, you can see the fab four perform as incredible holograms. It’s a unique experience.

    Be moved by a play

    London isn’t just home to the best musicals. It’s home to the best plays, too. From the longest-running show in the world, The Mousetrap, to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, there’s something for every taste on the West End.

    Have a slap-up meal

    Technically, this could be just one of the things to do on a night out in London. You can happily pair a lovely meal with a jaunt around town.

    Many restaurants have special offers and discounts available for theatregoers. Familiar restaurants like The Ivy Brasseries, Bill’s, and Cote Brasseries all have pre-theatre or set menus available. Even destination restaurants - such as Gaucho, Joe Allen, and The Savoy - cater for the pre-theatre crowd.

    Go to the opera

    Fancy a classy night out? Why not try the opera? The ENO have an astounding selection of operas playing at the London Coliseum including Mary, Queen of Scots, The Marriage of Figaro, and The Pirates of Penzance.

    Dance the night away

    One of the best things to do in London at night is dance. So why not start your evening by seeing a dance show? The English National Ballet are performing Nutcracker and Giselle at the London Coliseum while Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The Next Generation is at Sadler’s Wells. After the show, hit the club and show off all the moves you learned during your night out.

    Drag yourself out for drag

    See some of London’s best performers at a drag show! There are plenty in local pubs and smaller venues. But if you want to see drag artists with established star power, why not book tickets to La Voix Live in London at the Lyric? The Drag Race UK powerhouse has her show for one night only in January 2025. So don’t miss out!

    If you want ensemble power, see The Dazzling Diamonds at Aldwych Theatre in March 2025.

    See some cabaret

    Okay. So you might want to see Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. And that’s completely fine and a brilliant thing to do in London at night. But, what about some more traditional cabaret? La Clique at the Spiegeltent at Leicester Square is a blend of circus, burlesque, comedy and music meaning everyone in your group will be entertained.

    See a movie

    Yes, you can go to the cinema… or you can see a stage adaptation of a movie. Mean Girls, Mrs Doubtfire, Back to the Future, Clueless, The Devil Wears Prada, Disney’s Hercules, Disney’s The Lion King, Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Dr. Strangelove, My Neighbour Totoro, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and The Greatest Showman are all available for your viewing pleasure.

    Where do people go at night in London?

    Most people head to Soho and the West End when looking for things to do in London at night. The centre of the city has more bars, restaurants, theatres, clubs, and events happening than any other part of town.

    How can I spend a night in London?

    There is so much to do and see in London. But if you want to know exactly how to spend a night in London, here’s the plan.

    After a day of visiting the free museums and galleries, grab a pre-theatre meal.

    Once you’ve had your fill at one of London’s incredible restaurants, see a show. London has some of the world’s best musicals, plays, comedies, operas, and dance shows.

    Then, hit a bar or two and spend the rest of the evening discussing the show you’ve seen. It’s the perfect way to spend a night in London.

