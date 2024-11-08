Heading to the city for a good time? Here are 15 things to do in London at night.

There is such a thing as too much choice. And London is a fine example of that. When you’re planning a big trip into the big smoke, it can be overwhelming. Let us help guide you. Below are 15 of the best things to do in London at night so you can concentrate on your travel plans and not worry about your entertainment plans.

See a musical

The West End has the best musicals. We’re talking worldwide. So don’t waste this trip to London. Book a show. You can see everything from Why Am I So Single? to Les Misérables. Want to take a trip back in time? Why not see the multi-award-winning Hamilton? There are so many amazing shows to see. And coming to London and not seeing a musical is like going to Italy and not eating pasta.

Enjoy an immersive dining experience

One of the ultimate things to do in London at night is dinner and a show. Why not combine them?

Step into the outrageous and interactive Faulty Towers the Dining Experience to get a taste of the iconic British TV show. Join the accident-prone hotelier and his band of misfits as they make you cackle with glee and serve you a three-course meal.

You don’t have to fly to Greece to get a taste of the Med. Just venture to Zone 2. Join the festivities at the ABBA spectacular MAMMA MIA! The Party. You can dance, you can dine, you can have the time of your life at this immersive dining experience based on the classic movie. Enjoy a four-course meal while actors and dancers entertain you, then become the dancing queen at a post-dinner disco.

Go celebrity spotting

When you’re in a big city like London, you’re never too far from a famous face. But if you have celebrity spotting in mind, we have a super easy trick for you. Book a ticket to their show. At the moment, Jodie Whittaker is in The Duchess at Trafalgar Theatre, David Tennant is starring in Macbeth at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Mark Strong is in Oedipus at Wyndham’s Theatre, Mathew Baynton is in A Midsummer’s Night Dream at the Barbican, Lily Collins is in Barcelona, Steve Coogan is in Dr. Strangelove at the Noël Coward, Vanessa Williams in The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre, and Mark Rylance is in Juno and the Paycock at the Gielgud Theatre! Phew

And it doesn’t end there! There are loads of other star-studded shows coming up in 2025.

Go to the circus

Practise those oohs and aahs because you can see one of the best circus acts on the planet right here in London. Cirque du Soleil will be returning to the Royal Albert Hall in January 2025. So not only are you seeing a world-class show, you’ll get to visit an iconic landmark.

See some stand-up

There are plenty of comedy clubs in London. From The Comedy Store to The Top Secret Comedy Club, you can see up-and-comers alongside some of the biggest names in Giggle Town. But if you want to guarantee seeing your fav, why not book their special?

Billy Bailey’s Thoughtifier will be playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and Sandi Toksvig and the QI elves will be at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Have a laugh at a comedy

If stand-up isn’t your thing, but you still want a laugh, why not book tickets to a comedy show? From improv musicals such as Showstopper! The Improvised Musical to farcical nonsense like The Play That Goes Wrong, a comedy show is one of the best things to do in London at night.

Get a bit cheeky with some adult entertainment

For the hen parties. For the girls’ nights out. For the boys’ nights out. For the sheer hell of it, head to Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome Casino. The stage adaptation of the hit film will raise the temperature on those cold city nights.

Go to a concert

If music be the food of love, play on! You can see the superstars at the O2 or Wembley, or - for a more affordable option - you can experience a state-of-the-art performance featuring the superstars of yesteryear. At ABBA Voyage, you can see the fab four perform as incredible holograms. It’s a unique experience.

Be moved by a play

London isn’t just home to the best musicals. It’s home to the best plays, too. From the longest-running show in the world, The Mousetrap, to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, there’s something for every taste on the West End.