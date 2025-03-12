If you’re embarking on solo travelling, your friend has bailed, or you have a night to yourself, don’t don that oversized hoodie and grab the remote control. Take charge and plan a great time for yourself.

Being out on your own can be daunting if you’re not used to it, but that’s where we come in. We’ve got a list of amazing things to do in London alone that will keep you entertained.

14 things to do in London alone

1. See a musical

So all your friends think musicals are lame. We recommend new friends. Going to see a musical is one of the best things to do in London alone at night. Not only can you choose what you want to see and where to sit, but you can hum along and jiggle that knee without irritating your pal; you may irritate someone, but you won’t have to deal with them in the morning.

With classics such as Les Misérables and Phantom of the Opera, and shows about independent women like SIX, you can’t go wrong with the best musicals in the West End.

2. See your favourite play again

So your mum’s refused, your best friend is out, and your partner has threatened to leave if you drag them to see your favourite play again. Don’t allow others to hold you back. Book a ticket for yourself. Who cares that you know who did it in The Mousetrap or that you can recite every line from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child? This is your alone time. Do what you love.

3. Go to a party

So you’ve not been invited to a party. You don’t have to be thanks to MAMMA MIA! The Party. Join the festivities and be part of the action at this ABBA-filled immersive experience where you’ll dine, dance, and have the time of your life. You might even make some new theatre friends you can make plans with.

4. Go for dinner with a book

If a dinner party doesn’t sound like your jam, why not try one of the hundreds of restaurants in the West End? Dozens of great eateries offer amazing pre-theatre menus - that also have incredible menus for those not theatre-bound - and sitting to have a delicious meal while reading a book is one of the ultimate things to do in London alone.

5. Find new friends down the pub

If going to a regular pub is intimidating, we have a solution. You can grab a drink at a unique local. The Choir of Man at the Arts Theatre is a thrilling 90-minute show that feels like you’re at the pub with a bunch of friends. A cast of sensational singers will serenade you while dishing out pints and laughs.

6. Solve a crime

We all love a mystery. So, be part of the jury at Witness For The Prosecution. The unique show takes place in a legit courthouse. While you sit in the pews, you’ll hear the Agatha Christie characters tell their side of the story while you decide if the defendant is guilty or not. It’s better than watching True Crime on Netflix.

7. Spend some time with your favourite celeb

Whether it’s your hear-me-out crush or an actor you admire, you can book tickets to see your favourite celeb in London. With stars like Rami Malek (Oedipus), Ewan McGregor (My Master Builder), Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada), Tamsin Greig (The Deep Blue Sea), Brie Larson (Elektra), Martin Freeman (The Fifth Step) and Sean Hayes (Good Night, Oscar) constantly treading the boards, it’s an opportunity to fan girl/boy without embarrassing yourself in front of your loved ones.

8. See Jonathan Bailey in Richard II

Following his turn in Bridgerton and his portrayal of Fierro in the Wicked film, Olivier Award-winner Jonathan Bailey is set to put on an incredible show when he stars in Richard II at the Bridge Theatre next year. Why is this one of the best things to do in London alone? Because you’ll want to sit in silence and process his performance on the way home.

9. See a Jamie Lloyd production

If Jamie Lloyd’s latest productions are anything to go by, tickets will be HOT TO GO. In 2025, you’ll have the chance to see Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in Much Ado About Nothing. Now, we say to see it alone so you don’t have to coordinate with anyone else and can have the best shot to get the ticket you’re after - no talks of budgets, dates or where you want to sit. You’ll be in charge of your destiny.

10. Try something new

If you’ve wanted to broaden your horizons, why not try something new like an opera or a ballet? It's something you've always wanted to do. What's stopping you?

11. Cry like no one’s watching

Having a good cry is good for you. Often, you want to do it alone. Sometimes you need something to free those tears. So why not see My Neighbour Totoro to release those trapped emotions?

12. Take your time around a gallery

There are two types of people. Those who linger and read all the plaques at a gallery, and those who whiz past so they can get a coffee and maybe visit the gift shop. If you’re the former, take this opportunity to take your time and take in some art. The National Gallery is just across the road from the Garrick Theatre, and Wyndham’s Theatre. It’s not only one of the best things to do in London alone, it’s also one of the best things to do in London for free.

13. Learn something new

And if art isn’t your thing, why not visit one of London’s many incredible museums? The British Museum, British Library, Natural History Museum, V&A, Imperial War Museum, and Wellcome Collection are but a few you can visit.

14. Go to the cinema

Okay, that feels a bit tired. How about a cinema trip to see a pro shot of a show you missed? Or seeing your favourite film acted out live on stage? With The Devil Wears Prada, Disney’s Hercules, and Clueless musical adaptations hitting the West End, along with Mean Girls, Back To The Future, Mrs Doubtfire and more, you’re spoilt for choice.

More things to do in London alone

Who says you need a buddy to do anything? Check out our things to do in London at night or things to do in London for free lists, and plan your perfect independent outing.