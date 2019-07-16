The Wolf of Wall Street immersive experience now on sale, plus full cast and venue announced Jul 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Full casting and venue location have been announced for the highly-anticipated world premiere of The Wolf of Wall Street, an immersive new experience based on the infamous memoir by Jordan Belfort. The big bad wolf and his money bags are coming to London this September for a four-month run at the Stratton Oakmont, located at 5-15 Sun Street, Central London close to Liverpool Street Station.

The Wolf of Wall Street venue announced

The coolest immersive experience to hit the London theatre scene since The Great Gatsby is set to take over a landmark building in Central London. The 2,000-square-metre property, which spans 25 rooms and four storeys, will be completely transformed into a 1990s New York City environment. Theatregoers will enter the world of Jordan Belfort, the infamous stockbroker made famous by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese film.

The Wolf of Wall Street is adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the same man who brought you both Orpheus & Eurydice and the longest-running immersive show in UK history, The Great Gatsby. TWOWS is set to open for previews on 5 September 2019 with official press night slated for 4 October.

Who is starring in The Wolf of Wall Street immersive theatre experience?

The London cast of The Wolf of Wall Street will star 16 actors in total, who will play various characters from Belfort's memoirs ranging from FBI agents, Stratton Oakmont players and more.

Set to portray Jordan Belfort is Oliver Tilney alongside Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty, who will portray his wife Nadine. They are joined by James Bryant, who is set to play Belford's partner in crime Danny.

The Wolf of Wall Street London theatre cast is completed by Alan Devally, Andrew Macbean, Caroline Colomei, Charlotte Brown, Fia Houston Hamilton, Gail Sixsmith, Ivy Corbin, Jack Matthew, Naail Ishaq, Olivia Marcus, Razak Osman, Sam Donnelly, and Samuel Hunt.

The Wolf of Wall Street London creative team

The immersive theatre experience for The Wolf of Wall Street is directed by Alexander Wright and features design by Ciaran Bagnall, costume design by Heledd Rees, lighting design by Rachel Sampley, movement direction by Chi-San Howard, co-sound design and music supervision by Phil Grainger, and co-sound design by Lara Gallagher. The full company and creative team is comprised of a 50/50 male/female ratio with 47% of them from a BAME background.

The Wolf of Wall Street is produced by Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook, whose current shows in the West End include Dolly Parton's hit 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre and the upcoming West End transfer of Amelie The Musical, which is set to open at The Other Palace this November and is now on sale.

The new immersive show is presented by Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd., whose immersive show, The Great Gatsby, continues to captivate audiences in its open-ended run in London Bridge.

The premise of The Wolf of Wall Street in London

Meet Jordan Belfort, stock-market maven. Filthy stinkin' rich at 26. Convicted felon at 36. By day he would make thousands per minute. By night, he'd spend it as fast as possible. Stratton Oakmont is now hiring while the FBI is making headway. Are you his accomplice or his enemy?

The Wolf of Wall Street London theatre tickets now on sale!

Don't miss this sure-fire hit production when it opens at London's Stratton Oakmont on 5 September. Set to run until 19 January 2020 in an open-ended run, The Wolf of Wall Street is just the kind of fun you need on a night out in London. Book your tickets to this world-class immersive show now and be prepared to make memories you'll never forget!

🎟 Book your tickets to The Wolf of Wall Street immersive experience here.