Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about The Weir?
Posted on
| By Hay Brunsdon
Set in a rural Irish pub, The Weir explores the quiet, mysterious rhythms of everyday life as a group of locals share stories over a few drinks. What begins as casual conversation gradually reveals personal histories, secrets, and the weight of unspoken grief. This production stars Brendan Gleeson in his West End debut.
What is The Weir about?
Written by Conor McPherson, this intimate play draws the audience into a world where humour and melancholy coexist, offering a deeply human glimpse into the bonds, fears, and longings that connect a small community.
The Weir premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in 1997, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards. Its subsequent productions have enchanted audiences worldwide, including celebrated runs in London’s West End and on Broadway. The play’s subtle storytelling and evocative atmosphere invite viewers to step quietly into a world where the ordinary becomes hauntingly extraordinary.
What are the critics saying about The Weir?
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Brendan Gleeson’s West End debut is proof he’s one of the greats.’ – The Telegraph
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘It is a staggeringly good production of a play that is already a classic.’ – WhatsOnStage
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A riveting return for Conor McPherson’s lonesome barflies.’ – The Guardian
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Brendan Gleeson is powerful in an exquisite revival.’ – The Stage
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘A magnificent revival of Conor McPherson’s modern classic.’ – Financial Times
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 'Brendan Gleeson makes his West End debut in style.’ – Daily Mail
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Brendan Gleeson makes a quietly devastating West End debut.’ – Broadway World
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Brendan Gleeson's West End debut is a delight.’ – Evening Standard
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Brendan Gleeson in excellent in Conor McPherson’s deft revival of his own haunting modern classic.’ – Time Out
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Brendan Gleeson is unfailingly eloquent on debut.’ – The Times
⭐⭐⭐⭐ ‘Brendan Gleeson is a standout in this satisfyingly simple revival.’ – The Independent
Book tickets to The Weir
Currently playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre until Sat 6 Dec 2025, be sure to read about what we thought of the show in our review.
🎫Book your tickets to The Weir now.