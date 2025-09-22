Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about The Weir?

Set in a rural Irish pub, The Weir explores the quiet, mysterious rhythms of everyday life as a group of locals share stories over a few drinks. What begins as casual conversation gradually reveals personal histories, secrets, and the weight of unspoken grief. This production stars Brendan Gleeson in his West End debut.

What is The Weir about?

Written by Conor McPherson, this intimate play draws the audience into a world where humour and melancholy coexist, offering a deeply human glimpse into the bonds, fears, and longings that connect a small community.

The Weir premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in 1997, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards. Its subsequent productions have enchanted audiences worldwide, including celebrated runs in London’s West End and on Broadway. The play’s subtle storytelling and evocative atmosphere invite viewers to step quietly into a world where the ordinary becomes hauntingly extraordinary.