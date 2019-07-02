The Watsons to transfer to London's Menier Chocolate Factory following its successful premiere last year Jul 2, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Laura Wade's play The Watsons will transfer to the Menier Chocolate Factory in London in September, it has been confirmed. The show saw overwhelming success at the Chichester Festival Theatre last year when it made its world premiere.

Grace Molony as Emma Watson and Louise Ford as Laura in the highly-praised Chichester Festival Theatre production of The Watsons. Photo by Manuel Harlan.

The Watsons premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre last year and had theatre fans mesmerised. The spectacular new production is now set to make its London premiere at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 20 September for a strictly limited run booking until 16 November 2019. Opening night is scheduled for 30 September 2019.

About Laura Wade's play The Watsons

Directed by Samuel West (As You Like It at the Crucible and Swan Theatre, Cosi Fan Tutte for the ENO at The Barbican), The Watsons was adapted from an unfinished Jane Austen novel. It tells the tale of 19-year-old Emma Watson who is new in town and looking for the perfect husband for both herself and her sisters to marry out of poverty. Laura Wade picks up the story where Jane Austen left off, creating a unique and unforgettable production.

The Watsons creative team

The Menier Chocolate Factory production of The Watsons features design by Ben Stones (refurbishment of the Theatre Royal Stratford East, The Merry Widow for the English National Opera, Sylvia at the Old Vic Theatre), sound design by Gregory Clarke (The Bridges of Madison County, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4), and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

The Watsons official London cast will be announced in due course.

Laura Wade's The Watsons Menier Chocolate Factory tickets on sale 3 July 2019!

