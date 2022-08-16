The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical to star David Hunter and Joanna Woodward Aug 16, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It has been announced that David Hunter and Joanna Woodward will star in the world premiere of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical. The new musical, based on the novel and movie of the same name, will have its premiere at Storyhouse in Chester for a two-week run this autumn. It will run from 30 September to 15 October 2022, preceding a West End transfer; date to be announced. Tickets for The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical in London will be available at a later date. Keep an eye on our news page and social media for further updates.

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical cast

The world premiere of the new musical will star David Hunter as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare. David Hunter’s previous theatre credits include Waitress (West End and UK tour), Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre, West End), Once the Musical (Phoenix Theatre, West End) and One Man, Two Guvnors (National Theatre, West End and UK tour). His film and tv credits include Nativity 3, Holby City and Superstar. David has also played alongside McFly, Scouting for Girls and The Feeling with his pop/rock band Reemer. Joanna Woodward most recently appeared in Pretty Woman The Musical (Savoy Theatre, West End). Her other previous theatre credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre, West End), Zombies: The Musical and Confessions (The Other Palace).

The cast of The Time Traveller’s Wife also features Aisha Davis as Dr Kendrick, Ross Dawes as Henry’s Dad, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse, Stevie Hutchinson as Clare’s Dad, Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Sorelle Marsh as Henry’s Mum, Benjamin Purkiss as Jason/Mark and Alwyne Taylor as Old Clare. Casting for Young Clare will be announced in due course.

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical creative team

The musical has a book by Lauren Gunderson, with original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart. There will be additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The Time Traveller’s Wife will be directed by Bill Buckhurst, designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, with musical supervision and arrangement by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Bryan Crook and illusions by Chris Fisher.

What is The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical about?

With music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, based on one of the most beloved novels of the last 50 years, The Time Traveller’s Wife tells the story of a couple whose love must stretch beyond the boundaries of time.

Henry and Clare are a couple like no other and yet their love story is just like everyone else’s. They meet, flirt, fight, love and marry, but it’s all out of order. Due to a rare condition, Henry is uncontrollably ripped out of time, often pulling him into his own past or future. He will vanish before one’s eyes and could end up quite literally anywhere. He never knows when it's going to happen or what point of time he will land, but he does know, he’ll always end up back with Clare.

London tickets for The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical?

The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical will have its world premiere in Chester next month for a limited two-week season. A West End run will follow, with dates to be announced.