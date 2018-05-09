Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Tap Pack in 250 words

    Posted on | By Harriet Wilson

    The Tap Pack is completely what it says on the tin: it's a tap concert, which takes its audience on an enjoyable, entertaining journey through an array of different musical styles. If tap dancing is your scene, then this is the show for you.

    The dance in this 'tap concert' is impressive and, as importantly, varied. Each of the show's cast members has their moment in the spotlight (literally), and none fail to impress. By moving freely between classics, modern music and even some purely percussive dances, they also manage to keep the momentum of the show going without any one style becoming tired.

    The Tap Pack falls down when it strays away from the dance around which it is centred. A couple of numbers in the show are 'just' sung, and these feel flat compared with the rest of the production. Links between different numbers are also awkward at times; all in all, The Tap Pack is at its best when there is nothing to detract from the show's fundament.

    The set and visual effects used in The Tap Pack are creative and seamless; lighting, in particular, adds a lot to the ambience of the production. On-stage musicians are another great addition.

    Whilst some elements of The Tap Pack (links between dances, for example) are underwhelming, the attractant of this show is dance and, for tap dancing done really well, The Tap Pack cannot be faulted.

    The Tap Pack is playing at London's Peacock Theatre until the 19th May.

    By Harriet Wilson

    Related news

    Image: David Harbour above and David Pullman sitting below. Text: (top) David Harbour, Bill Pullman (middle) A family reunion. Time to pay your last disrespects. Mad House (bottom) Ambassadors Theatre.

    First Look: David Harbour and Bill Pullman in Mad House rehearsals

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The world premiere of new play Mad House by Theresa Rebeck is set to open next month at London’s... Read more

    Image: LP disk. Text on the disc: A New Musical. The Drifters Girl.

    Top 5 The Drifters Girl songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Drifters Girl is the West End’s new hit musical starring Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell who managed the ... Read more

    The Book of Mormon (the last O in Mormon is a doorbell) Prince of Wales Theatre, London

    Top 5 The Book of Mormon songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The multi-Tony-Award winning musical from the creators of South Park continues to be a West End sell-out! Tickets for... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies