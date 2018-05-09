The Tap Pack in 250 words May 9, 2018 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson The Tap Pack is completely what it says on the tin: it's a tap concert, which takes its audience on an enjoyable, entertaining journey through an array of different musical styles. If tap dancing is your scene, then this is the show for you.

The dance in this 'tap concert' is impressive and, as importantly, varied. Each of the show's cast members has their moment in the spotlight (literally), and none fail to impress. By moving freely between classics, modern music and even some purely percussive dances, they also manage to keep the momentum of the show going without any one style becoming tired.

The Tap Pack falls down when it strays away from the dance around which it is centred. A couple of numbers in the show are 'just' sung, and these feel flat compared with the rest of the production. Links between different numbers are also awkward at times; all in all, The Tap Pack is at its best when there is nothing to detract from the show's fundament.

The set and visual effects used in The Tap Pack are creative and seamless; lighting, in particular, adds a lot to the ambience of the production. On-stage musicians are another great addition.

Whilst some elements of The Tap Pack (links between dances, for example) are underwhelming, the attractant of this show is dance and, for tap dancing done really well, The Tap Pack cannot be faulted.

The Tap Pack is playing at London's Peacock Theatre until the 19th May.