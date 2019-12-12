The Secret Garden concert at the Palladium to star Jac Yarrow, Lucie Jones and Ramin Karimloo

The Secret Garden is coming to the London Palladium for one night only!

The key to The Secret Garden for two performances only!

The strictly-limited run of The Secret Garden will be directed by Nick Winston. The show is based on the classic Victorian novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett and was adapted for the stage by Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman. Further cast members and creatives will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Secret Garden in concert at the London Palladium is produced by Lambert Jackson Productions. CEO Jamie Lambert and creative director Eliza Jackson said: "The Secret Garden is one of the most wonderful pieces of storytelling, and we feel so lucky to be able to present this stunning musical adaptation in a concert setting. With [a] book by the exceptional Marsha Norman, stunning music by the beautiful Lucy Simon (who we worked with on our recent concert production of Doctor Zhivago) together with this all-star cast, this is going to be a truly extraordinary theatre experience."

With the musical running for just one matinee and one evening performance on 4 April 2020, tickets to The Secret Garden are expected to sell quickly, so be sure to book your tickets as soon as they become available to secure your spot for this one-day-only event.