The Play That Goes Wrong Cast

Over 106 actors have performed in the show’s Duchess Theatre run, with an actor calling out for a ledger 54,747 times. The set has endured 58,180 door slams, and a staggering 2,607 fire extinguishers have been deployed in the name of comedy. In all this time, there hasn’t been a single successful performance of the show—by design, of course!

Despite their on-stage blunders, the award-winning production has entertained over 3.5 million people worldwide, having performed on every continent except Antarctica—though the producers worried it might receive a frosty reception there. But who are the actors currently making their mark (and quite a few scorch marks) in the West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong?

Who plays Trevor in The Play That Goes Wrong?

Jordan Akkaya takes on the role of Trevor, the perpetually distracted stage manager. A talented performer with a background in both theatre and television, Akkaya has previously appeared in Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Casualty, with The Play That Goes Wrong marking his West End deb(oo). His comedic timing and ability to play chaos with a straight face make him the perfect fit for The Play That Goes Wrong.

Who plays Dennis in The Play That Goes Wrong?

Daniel Anthony brings his extensive stage and screen experience to the role of Dennis. Best known for his work in The Sarah Jane Adventures on BBC One and Young Simba in The Lion King, Anthony has a knack for physical comedy and impeccable comedic delivery. This isn’t Danny’s first stint in a goes wrong show – he was also part of Magic Goes Wrong, which toured the UK in 2021!

Who plays Jonathan in The Play That Goes Wrong?

Joe Bolland steps into the role of Jonathan, one of the hapless members of the Cornley Drama Society. Having trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Bolland has starred in numerous stage productions, including Orthello and Our Generation at the National Theatre. His background in slapstick and improvisational comedy makes him a natural fit for this delightfully disastrous show.

Who plays Chris in The Play That Goes Wrong?

Daniel Fraser plays Chris, the ambitious but luckless director of the fictional play within the play. Fraser’s previous work includes The Mousetrap, Chariots of Fire and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. With a strong command of both classical and comedic theatre, he brings an authoritative yet hilariously unhinged presence to the role.