The Play That Goes Wrong Cast
By Sian McBride
Over 106 actors have performed in the show’s Duchess Theatre run, with an actor calling out for a ledger 54,747 times. The set has endured 58,180 door slams, and a staggering 2,607 fire extinguishers have been deployed in the name of comedy. In all this time, there hasn’t been a single successful performance of the show—by design, of course!
Despite their on-stage blunders, the award-winning production has entertained over 3.5 million people worldwide, having performed on every continent except Antarctica—though the producers worried it might receive a frosty reception there. But who are the actors currently making their mark (and quite a few scorch marks) in the West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong?
Who plays Trevor in The Play That Goes Wrong?
Jordan Akkaya takes on the role of Trevor, the perpetually distracted stage manager. A talented performer with a background in both theatre and television, Akkaya has previously appeared in Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Casualty, with The Play That Goes Wrong marking his West End deb(oo). His comedic timing and ability to play chaos with a straight face make him the perfect fit for The Play That Goes Wrong.
Who plays Dennis in The Play That Goes Wrong?
Daniel Anthony brings his extensive stage and screen experience to the role of Dennis. Best known for his work in The Sarah Jane Adventures on BBC One and Young Simba in The Lion King, Anthony has a knack for physical comedy and impeccable comedic delivery. This isn’t Danny’s first stint in a goes wrong show – he was also part of Magic Goes Wrong, which toured the UK in 2021!
Who plays Jonathan in The Play That Goes Wrong?
Joe Bolland steps into the role of Jonathan, one of the hapless members of the Cornley Drama Society. Having trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Bolland has starred in numerous stage productions, including Orthello and Our Generation at the National Theatre. His background in slapstick and improvisational comedy makes him a natural fit for this delightfully disastrous show.
Who plays Chris in The Play That Goes Wrong?
Daniel Fraser plays Chris, the ambitious but luckless director of the fictional play within the play. Fraser’s previous work includes The Mousetrap, Chariots of Fire and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. With a strong command of both classical and comedic theatre, he brings an authoritative yet hilariously unhinged presence to the role.
Who plays Annie in The Play That Goes Wrong?
Billie Hamer takes on the role of Annie, the stagehand who finds herself unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight. A gifted performer with a flair for physical theatre, Hamer has previously appeared in Ghostbusters, Jeff Waynes the War of the Worlds and White Lillies. Her dynamic energy and quick-witted performance keep audiences in stitches. Like Akkaya, The Play That Goes Wrong marks Hamer’s West End deb(oo).
Who plays Robert in The Play That Goes Wrong?
Owen Jenkins portrays Robert, an actor whose self-confidence far outweighs his actual skill. Jenkins is a seasoned stage actor, having worked on productions such as Enemy of the People, David Walliams' First Hippo on the Moon and Doctor Who: Time Fracture. His comedic prowess and ability to maintain seriousness amid chaos make his performance as Robert unforgettable.
Who plays Max in The Play That Goes Wrong?
Jay Olpin stars as Max, an enthusiastic but wildly inexperienced actor. Olpin’s career spans theatre, television, and comedy, with past appearances in Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, The Full Monty and Macbeth. His ability to blend wide-eyed innocence with side-splitting physical humor makes him a highlight of the production.
Who plays Sandra in The Play That Goes Wrong?
Hannah Sinclair Robinson takes on the role of Sandra, the dramatic diva of the Cornley Drama Society. Robinson’s stage career includes standout performances in The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time and Romeo and Juliet. She has also appeared in Doctors, Eastenders and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Her impeccable comedic delivery and flair for the theatrical make her a scene-stealer in this riotous show.
What about the all-important understudies?
The talented cover cast includes Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda, and Alice Stokoe, ensuring that no matter what goes wrong, the show must go on!
Who was in the original cast of The Play That Goes Wrong?
The original West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong featured the masterminds behind Mischief Theatre: Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, alongside a stellar ensemble. This pioneering group helped turn a small, fringe production into an international sensation, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and capturing the hearts (and gasps) of audiences worldwide.
Whether it’s the original cast or the latest troupe of accident-prone performers, The Play That Goes Wrong continues to delight and surprise. Just don’t expect a smooth performance - because where’s the fun in that?