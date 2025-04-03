The Other Palace – Best seats and seating plan

The Other Palace originally started life as a chapel, dating back to 1766, which fell into disrepair by 1924 and was then converted into a cinema call the St. James Picture Theatre. In 1931 the cinema reopened as the Westminster Theatre with the crypt of the chapel becoming the dressing rooms, green room and bar. After a long campaign to save the theatre, after it fell dark in 1990 and the building was destroyed by a fire in 2002. In 2012 the St James Theatre was built on the site featuring a 312 seat main auditorium and a 120 seat studio theatre. After 4 years the theatre was acquired and refurbished by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres and reopened as The Other Palace in Feb 2017. The theatre then changed hands once again to the current owners Bill Kenwright Ltd.

What are the best seats at the The Other Palace ?

The stalls are the only section of seating in The Other Palace’s auditorium. There is no central aisle and all the rows are steeply raked to ensure clear views from every seat. Rows A and B, sometimes removed depending on the production, are as you would imagine very close to the stage. Rows M and N are the furthest from the stage but still provide excellent views. To obtain the best overall views seating in the mid-stalls would be a preference for musicals, rows F-J, whereas a more immersive experience can be had for plays by seating closer to the stage. All seats have good legroom with perhaps the aisle seats feeling slightly more restrictive but overall the views are excellent throughout the auditorium.



The Other Palace Seating Plan