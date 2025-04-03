Menu
    The Other Palace best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    The Other Palace – Best seats and seating plan 

    The Other Palace originally started life as a chapel, dating back to 1766, which fell into disrepair by 1924 and was then converted into a cinema call the St. James Picture Theatre. In 1931 the cinema reopened as the Westminster Theatre with the crypt of the chapel becoming the dressing rooms, green room and bar. After a long campaign to save the theatre, after it fell dark in 1990 and the building was destroyed by a fire in 2002. In 2012 the St James Theatre was built on the site featuring a 312 seat main auditorium and a 120 seat studio theatre. After 4 years the theatre was acquired and refurbished by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres and reopened as The Other Palace in Feb 2017. The theatre then changed hands once again to the current owners Bill Kenwright Ltd. 

    What are the best seats at the The Other Palace? 

    The stalls are the only section of seating in The Other Palace’s auditorium. There is no central aisle and all the rows are steeply raked to ensure clear views from every seat. Rows A and B, sometimes removed depending on the production, are as you would imagine very close to the stage. Rows M and N are the furthest from the stage but still provide excellent views. To obtain the best overall views seating in the mid-stalls would be a preference for musicals, rows F-J, whereas a more immersive experience can be had for plays by seating closer to the stage. All seats have good legroom with perhaps the aisle seats feeling slightly more restrictive but overall the views are excellent throughout the auditorium. 


    The Other Palace Seating Plan

    The Other Palace best seats and seating plan

    How many seats are at the The Other Palace? 

    The Other Palace seats 312 patrons in the main auditorium and 120 in its studio theatre. 

    Are there accessible seats at the The Other Palace? 

    The Other Palace runs an access scheme to make it easier for patrons with access requirements booking accessible seating and facilities. The theatre has a Sennheiser Mobile Connet system for patrons requiring assisted listening options for performances. The Studio Theatre is 36 steps down from ground floor level. Access to the Studio Floor and Upper Gallery levels are step free and can be accessed by lift. The Other Palace has two accessible toilets, one located on the ground floor and the other just outside the entrance to the Studio, both of which can be accessed, step-free, via lift. Assistance dogs are welcome and must remain with the patron throughout their visit. 

    What shows are on at The Other Palace Theatre? 

    Currently showing at The Other Palace is the mythical musical The Lightening Thief, The Percy Jackson musical as well as a variety of shows visiting The Studio. 

