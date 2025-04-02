The Old Vic – Best seats and seating plan

First opening around 200 years ago, The Old Vic has taken on many identities over the years. The theatre begun as a opera house which later went on t become the home of amazing acting, dance and musical performances. Lots of great actors like Judi Dench, Michael Gambon and Maggie Smith first made their names here, and many others, Ralph Richardson, Laurence Olivier have appeared here.

What are the best seats in The Old Vic Theatre?

The Stalls are perfect for up close viewing of the show, you’re right near all the action and you will have such a good viewing experience in these seats, specifically rows G to M this is the perfect balance and is neither too up close or too far away.

The Dress Circle offers the ultimate view, especially the first few rows as this allows you to get a real intimate feel with the show and you can have a fully engaging experience sat in the Dress Circle.

Finally, the Lilian Baylis Circle, rows C-E provides the best viewing points for this section, the back of this section offers lower prices and good view of the stage.

The Old Vic seating plan