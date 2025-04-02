Menu
    The Old Vic best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Kady Whelan

    The Old Vic – Best seats and seating plan

    First opening around 200 years ago, The Old Vic has taken on many identities over the years. The theatre begun as a opera house which later went on t become the home of amazing acting, dance and musical performances. Lots of great actors like Judi Dench, Michael Gambon and Maggie Smith first made their names here, and many others, Ralph Richardson, Laurence Olivier have appeared here.

    What are the best seats in The Old Vic Theatre?

    The Stalls are perfect for up close viewing of the show, you’re right near all the action and you will have such a good viewing experience in these seats, specifically rows G to M this is the perfect balance and is neither too up close or too far away.

    The Dress Circle offers the ultimate view, especially the first few rows as this allows you to get a real intimate feel with the show and you can have a fully engaging experience sat in the Dress Circle.

    Finally, the Lilian Baylis Circle, rows C-E provides the best viewing points for this section, the back of this section offers lower prices and good view of the stage.

    The Old Vic seating plan

    The Old Vic best seats and seating plan

    How many seats are at the Old Vic Theatre?

    The Old Vic Theatre had a capacity of 1,314 seats, there are 600 Stalls, 224 Dress Circle, 269 in the Lilian Baylis Circle and finally there are 221 Stage Stalls.

    Are there accessible seats at The Old Vic Theatre?

    There are accessible seats at The Old Vic Theatre, you can join the free Access Membership, with this member can book the best ticket to suit their requirements, this includes seats at access performances, wheelchair spaces, aisle seats or seats with more leg room.

    What shows are currently playing at The Old Vic Theatre?

    Currently showing at The Old Vic is The Brightening Air an entrancing tale of fate, family and unseen forces in 1980s Ireland, showing from Wednesday 16 April - Sunday 14 June 2025. Later, A Christmas Carol adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus returns to the venue. The joyously magical show plays from Wednesday 12 November 2025 - Saturday 10 January 2026.

    By Kady Whelan

