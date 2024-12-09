The Devil Wears Prada extends West End run

Gird your loins, following phenomenal demand The Devil Wears Prada will be extending its run at the Dominion Theatre until 18th October 2025!

Featuring “irresistible songs” (Evening Standard) by Elton John and a “terrific” (Time Out) performance from Vanessa Williams in the iconic role of Miranda Priestly, the new musical based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel is “a model example of reinvention done right” (London Theatre Direct) and “a devil of a good time” (Daily Express).

Strutting alongside Vanessa are Georgie Buckland in an “eye-catching West End debut” (The i) as Andy, and Amy Di Bartolomeo as a “comic delight” (Metro) in the role of Emily, while Olivier Award-winner Matt Henry gives an “endearing and soulful” (Time Out) performance as Nigel.