Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Devil Wears Prada extends West End run

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Gird your loins, following phenomenal demand The Devil Wears Prada will be extending its run at the Dominion Theatre until 18th October 2025!

    Featuring “irresistible songs” (Evening Standard) by Elton John and a “terrific” (Time Out) performance from Vanessa Williams in the iconic role of Miranda Priestly, the new musical based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel is “a model example of reinvention done right” (London Theatre Direct) and “a devil of a good time” (Daily Express).

    Strutting alongside Vanessa are Georgie Buckland in an “eye-catching West End debut” (The i) as Andy, and Amy Di Bartolomeo as a “comic delight” (Metro) in the role of Emily, while Olivier Award-winner Matt Henry gives an “endearing and soulful” (Time Out) performance as Nigel.

     

    Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion’s most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda’s impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted.

    With lyrics by Shaina Taub & Mark Sonnenblick, book by Kate Wetherhead and direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), The Devil Wears Prada is “dressed to impress” (Guardian) and “theatrical haute couture” (Digital Spy).

    Book The Devil Wears Prada tickets now!

    Now strutting until the 18th October 2025, don’t be fashionably late. Book your tickets now.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    The Devil Wears Prada Dominion Theatre Tickets London

    Devil Wears Prada review from the Devil herself

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    You may be reading this with the misguided assumption that, because I am the star of the show, I would somehow be an ... Read more

    The Devil Wears Prada Dominion Theatre Tickets London

    The Devil Wears Prada Musical review: a model example of reinvention done right

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The little black dress, created by CoCo Channel in 1926, has been a wardrobe must-have for almost 100 years. The simp... Read more

    Ewan McGregor in My Master Builder

    Ewan McGregor to return to the West End

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Hollywood star, Ewan McGregor returns to the West End stage for the first time in 16 years. The multi award-winning a... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies