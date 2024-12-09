The Devil Wears Prada extends West End run
| By Sian McBride
Gird your loins, following phenomenal demand The Devil Wears Prada will be extending its run at the Dominion Theatre until 18th October 2025!
Featuring “irresistible songs” (Evening Standard) by Elton John and a “terrific” (Time Out) performance from Vanessa Williams in the iconic role of Miranda Priestly, the new musical based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel is “a model example of reinvention done right” (London Theatre Direct) and “a devil of a good time” (Daily Express).
Strutting alongside Vanessa are Georgie Buckland in an “eye-catching West End debut” (The i) as Andy, and Amy Di Bartolomeo as a “comic delight” (Metro) in the role of Emily, while Olivier Award-winner Matt Henry gives an “endearing and soulful” (Time Out) performance as Nigel.
Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion’s most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda’s impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted.
With lyrics by Shaina Taub & Mark Sonnenblick, book by Kate Wetherhead and direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), The Devil Wears Prada is “dressed to impress” (Guardian) and “theatrical haute couture” (Digital Spy).
