Gird your loins: The Devil Wears Prada announce cast recording

“Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” If those words are forever etched in your brain (or if you still shiver at the sound of “That’s all”) then the next must-have accessory for your shelf is almost here. The Devil Wears Prada is releasing its original cast recording on CD, digital and LP from 19 September via Island EMI. To tide fans over in the meantime, the first single, Miranda Girl, sung by Georgie Buckland as Andy, is already out along with a brand new music video.

Since opening at the Dominion Theatre last year, the West End production has broken box office records and continues to sell out night after night. Now, audiences can take the music home, with all 18 tracks from Elton John’s score performed by the original West End cast; Vanessa Williams as Miranda, Matt Henry MBE as Nigel, Georgie Buckland as Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, Rhys Whitfield as Nate and James Darch as Christian. Adding extra sparkle, the album also features two never-before-heard Elton John demos - I Mean Business and The Devil Wears Prada - the early blueprints that shaped the show. A 12-track LP edition will also be available.