Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Gird your loins: The Devil Wears Prada announce cast recording

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” If those words are forever etched in your brain (or if you still shiver at the sound of “That’s all”) then the next must-have accessory for your shelf is almost here. The Devil Wears Prada is releasing its original cast recording on CD, digital and LP from 19 September via Island EMI. To tide fans over in the meantime, the first single, Miranda Girl, sung by Georgie Buckland as Andy, is already out along with a brand new music video.

    Since opening at the Dominion Theatre last year, the West End production has broken box office records and continues to sell out night after night. Now, audiences can take the music home, with all 18 tracks from Elton John’s score performed by the original West End cast; Vanessa Williams as Miranda, Matt Henry MBE as Nigel, Georgie Buckland as Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, Rhys Whitfield as Nate and James Darch as Christian. Adding extra sparkle, the album also features two never-before-heard Elton John demos - I Mean Business and The Devil Wears Prada - the early blueprints that shaped the show. A 12-track LP edition will also be available.

    Gird your loins: The Devil Wears Prada announce cast recording

     

    Elton John, who composed the score with lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, has said the subject matter “absolutely screams out for music.” His contemporary sound, paired with Jerry Mitchell’s direction and choreography (Kinky Boots), Kate Wetherhead’s book, and an award-winning creative team, has given the fashion-fuelled tale a fresh theatrical edge.

    Based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and the hit 2006 film that grossed $326 million worldwide and earned two Oscar nominations, the musical captures the wit, glamour and bite of its source material. Like the perfect outfit, it blends timeless lines with bold new choices; proving that in fashion, as in theatre, what’s right for you will always be in style.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    A promotional image for "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" at Palace Theatre. It features dramatic visuals and text highlighting the show.

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces magical new West End cast

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The Palace Theatre is set for a fresh dose of wizardry as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child unveils its brand-new Wes... Read more

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow announce West End extension and new lead cast

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow announce new leads and West End extension

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow has extended its run at London’s Phoenix Theatre, AND revealed a new host of ... Read more

    Robert Sean Leonard and Paten Hughes in Interview at Riverside Studios

    Interview review: A thrilling game of Kat and mouse

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Texts, social media alerts, phone calls and voice notes ping on to the white brickwork of the ‘Kat Cave’,... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies