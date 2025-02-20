A Million Girls Would Kill for This: Meet The Devil Wears Prada West End Cast

Never before have we witnessed such a collision of the West End and the world of high fashion, as when The Devil Wears Prada strutted onto the Dominion stage. With powerhouse creative forces behind it - including Elton John composing the score - expectations for the cast of this West End premiere are as sky-high as Miranda Priestly’s demands.

The casting for this musical has sparked major excitement since its announcement. Read on to meet the cast who are bringing the beloved movie and its infamously stylish characters onto the West End stage, one runway-worthy number at a time.

Who plays Miranda Priestly in the West End cast?

Vanessa Williams takes on the infamous Miranda Priestly in perhaps one of the most iconic casting decisions in West End history. With stage and screen accolades to her name including an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, what makes this casting especially apt is the fact that she portrayed one of television’s most fashionable villains of all time as Wilhelmina Slater (Ugly Betty). We can think of no-one better suited to step into Meryl Streep's stilettos as the ultimate diva.

Who plays Andy in the West End cast?

Georgie Buckland plays the ambitious and our awkwardly loveable protagonist, Andy Sachs. Buckland was part of the original cast of Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks national tour, and has previously played Gingy in the UK and Ireland tour of Shrek the Musical. This role marks her West End debut, and what better way to make a West End entrance than to take on Anne Hathaway’s beloved Andy?

Who plays Emily in the West End cast?

Amy Di Bartolomeo plays the hilariously judgemental and blunt (pun intended) Emily. Having previously performed as Catherine of Aragon in SIX (West End), Di Bartolomeo is no stranger to exuding sass with “Queen Bee” energy. She was also part of the UK tour of We Will Rock You as Meat, world premiere of Bat Out of Hell and played Mirela in For Tonight in the West End.