The Coronet Theatre best seats

Few venues in London can claim a history as rich and dramatic as The Coronet Theatre in Notting Hill. Originally opened in 1898, this stunning Grade II-listed building began as a Victorian playhouse before later transforming into a cinema in 1923, where none other than King Edward VII was rumoured to have enjoyed performances from the Royal Box. For decades, it remained a beloved cultural landmark, even making a cameo in Notting Hill.

In 2014, after years of uncertainty, theatre producer Anda Winters saved The Coronet from permanent closure, restoring it to its original purpose as a performance venue. The space now thrives as an international hub for theatre, dance, visual arts, and poetry, blending its old-world charm with avant-garde programming.

What are the best seats at The Coronet Theatre?

For those who love to be fully immersed in the performance, the front rows of the Stalls provide an intimate experience, where you can see every expression and detail up close. Meanwhile, the middle to front of the Dress Circle offers a clear, panoramic view of the stage, perfect for taking in the full production without obstruction.

Seats further back in both sections remain a great choice for budget-conscious theatregoers, though some areas may have slightly restricted views due to the theatre’s historic design. However, with only 195 seats, the venue’s intimate size ensures that every spot offers a uniquely personal theatre experience.

How many seats are at The Coronet Theatre?

The Coronet Theatre currently operates using the 195-seat main auditorium, an intimate space perfect for immersive and thought-provoking productions. Additionally, the venue features a smaller, 100-seat black box theatre and studio space called The Print Room, which is used for experimental performances, rehearsals, and workshops.

Are there accessible seats at The Coronet Theatre?

Yes, The Coronet Theatre is committed to accessibility. There is step-free access to the Stalls, and wheelchair spaces are available in this section. Due to the venue’s historic nature, however, the Dress Circle does not have step-free access. It’s always best to contact the theatre in advance for any special assistance or seating requirements.

Additional accessibility features include hearing assistance systems and accommodations for assistance dogs. The theatre also aims to offer relaxed and accessible performances, ensuring that all audience members can enjoy its world-class programming.

What shows are on at The Coronet Theatre?

The Coronet Theatre is known for its bold, international programming, showcasing everything from experimental theatre and contemporary dance to spoken word performances and visual art exhibitions. The venue has a particular focus on European and global theatre, making it a hotspot for innovative, boundary-pushing productions.

Recent and upcoming shows include cutting-edge drama, artist-led performances, and strikingly visual dance pieces. If you’re looking for a theatrical experience that is intimate, daring, and unlike anything else in London, The Coronet Theatre should be at the top of your list.