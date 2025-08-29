Stranger Things: The First Shadow announce new leads and West End extension

Kate Trefry’s script, directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot) with Justin Martin (Prima Facie), builds a story that is both nostalgic and unnervingly fresh. The Phoenix Theatre is transformed into Hawkins by Miriam Buether’s sets, Brigitte Reiffenstuel’s costumes, Jon Clark’s lighting, and Paul Arditti’s sound design. D.J. Walde provides an original score, while illusionists Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher - best known for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - supply jaw-dropping stage magic and visual effects that blur the line between theatre and the Upside Down.

Few TV shows make the leap to stage with such confidence, but Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a phenomenon in its own right. With gripping performances, state-of-the-art stagecraft and a story that deepens the mythology of Netflix’s most-watched series, this West End hit proves Hawkins is just as haunting in the theatre as it is on screen.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow now plays at Phoenix Theatre until 5 April 2026.