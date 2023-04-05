Standing At The Sky's Edge Announces West End Transfer Apr 5, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Standing At The Sky’s Edge, winner of Best New Musical at this year’s Olivier Awards, will be transferring to London’s West End next year! The National Theatre and Various Productions have announced that the heartfelt show will be playing at Gillian Lynne Theatre from February 2024. Tickets will be available soon!

Critical acclaim for Standing At The Sky’s Edge

The high-flying musical based on a Sheffield famous high-rise, received eight Olivier nominations, taking home the award for Best New Musical and Best Original Score or New Orchestrations at the star-studded ceremony. The smash hit musical previously won Best Musical Production at the UK Theatre Awards and the 2020 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Theatre

What is Standing At The Sky’s Edge About?

A heart of gold? This Sheffield-based hit has a heart of steel! Standing at the Sky’s Edge is a love letter to Sheffield, and an ode to the iconic Park Hill Estate. Following the hopes and dreams of three generations over six turbulent decades, this extraordinary story from the flats' occupants reveals the history of modern Britain in a heartfelt exploration of the power of community.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge Cast and Creatives

Directed by Robert Hastie, this show features songs by Richard Hawley and with a book by Chris Bush. Set and costume design by Ben Stones, choreography from Lynne Page, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Bobby Aitken, hair, wigs, and make-up design by Cynthia De La Rosa, musical direction from John Rutledge, the music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator is Tom Deering.

The West End cast is yet to be announced, but the recent production included: Faith Omole, Rachael Wooding, Alex Young, Alastair Natkiel, Baker Mukasa, Maimuna Memon, Robert Lonsdale, Samuel Jordan, Adam Price, and Deborah Tracey.

Tickets for Standing At The Sky’s Edge at the Gillian Lynne Theatre are available soon!

A story of a high rise that works on every level. Tickets for the West End run will be available shortly!