@sohoplace best seats and seating plan

@sohoplace is London’s first new West End theatre in 50 years, bringing a fresh and innovative performance space to the heart of the city. Officially opening in 2022, this state-of-the-art venue was designed with flexibility in mind, offering a fully adaptable auditorium that allows for different seating configurations depending on the production. Located just off Tottenham Court Road, @sohoplace is a modern and intimate venue that provides an unparalleled connection between performers and the audience.

Unlike traditional theatres, @sohoplace embraces an immersive and contemporary approach to staging productions. With its cutting-edge acoustics, intimate seating arrangements, and a focus on new writing and innovative performances, it has quickly become a must-visit destination for theatre lovers.

What are the best seats in @sohoplace?

The best seats at @sohoplace depend on the specific show and its staging configuration. However, due to its intimate design and wraparound seating, there truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.

For the best overall experience, front-row seats in the Stalls offer an immersive view, placing you right in the action. If you prefer a slightly elevated vantage point, seats in the Circle provide a fantastic overview of the stage while still maintaining a close connection to the performers.

Because @sohoplace can be reconfigured into different layouts, including thrust, in-the-round, and end-on staging, the prime seats may vary depending on the production. Checking the specific seating chart for your chosen performance is always a good idea to secure the best possible view.

@sohoplace seating plan