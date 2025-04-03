Menu
    @sohoplace best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    @sohoplace is London’s first new West End theatre in 50 years, bringing a fresh and innovative performance space to the heart of the city. Officially opening in 2022, this state-of-the-art venue was designed with flexibility in mind, offering a fully adaptable auditorium that allows for different seating configurations depending on the production. Located just off Tottenham Court Road, @sohoplace is a modern and intimate venue that provides an unparalleled connection between performers and the audience.

    Unlike traditional theatres, @sohoplace embraces an immersive and contemporary approach to staging productions. With its cutting-edge acoustics, intimate seating arrangements, and a focus on new writing and innovative performances, it has quickly become a must-visit destination for theatre lovers.

    What are the best seats in @sohoplace?

    The best seats at @sohoplace depend on the specific show and its staging configuration. However, due to its intimate design and wraparound seating, there truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.

    For the best overall experience, front-row seats in the Stalls offer an immersive view, placing you right in the action. If you prefer a slightly elevated vantage point, seats in the Circle provide a fantastic overview of the stage while still maintaining a close connection to the performers.

    Because @sohoplace can be reconfigured into different layouts, including thrust, in-the-round, and end-on staging, the prime seats may vary depending on the production. Checking the specific seating chart for your chosen performance is always a good idea to secure the best possible view.

    @sohoplace seating plan

    How many seats are at @sohoplace?

    Sohoplace is a relatively intimate venue, with a capacity of 602 seats. This smaller size ensures that every seat offers a great view and enhances the immersive nature of the performances. The theatre’s modern design prioritises audience comfort, with spacious seating and excellent sightlines from every section.

    Are there accessible seats at @sohoplace?

    Yes, @sohoplace is fully accessible. The theatre has step-free access throughout, with designated wheelchair spaces in multiple sections to ensure an inclusive experience for all audience members. Additionally, there are accessible toilets on every level, and the venue is equipped with an infrared hearing system for those who require audio assistance.

    @sohoplace also offers captioned, audio-described, and relaxed performances, making theatre more accessible to a wide range of audiences. The front-of-house team is always on hand to assist patrons with additional requirements, and guests are encouraged to contact the theatre in advance to arrange suitable seating.

    What shows are on at @sohoplace?

    @sohoplace hosts a diverse programme of productions, ranging from brand-new plays to bold revivals of classic works. With a focus on innovative storytelling and immersive experiences, it has already staged critically acclaimed productions featuring some of the UK’s top theatrical talent.

    Recent and upcoming shows at @sohoplace include The Fifth Step, starring Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden. The theatre’s adaptable space means each show offers a unique and exciting experience, with the staging tailored to best suit the story being told.

